Theology on Tap – South Bend

2017 Summer Series: Shaping a Changing World



Tim Ruggaber is the Lead Optimization Strategist at EmNet, LLC in South Bend, where he focuses on developing Smart Sewer and Water systems to improve water quality in rivers and lakes across the country. He received his Bachelors and Masters degrees from the University of Notre Dame in Civil/Environmental Engineering and has been focused on combining technology with environmental stewardship ever since.



Listen to our TOT Podcast Channel in iTunes