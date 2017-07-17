Welcome to the brand new Today’s Catholic experience

Today’s Catholic has an important mission in our diocese as our primarycommunications tool. It serves the Church’s mission of evangelization and catechesis with excellent material about our faith. –Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

What is changing about Today’s Catholic? Why?

Modern technology has forever changed the landscape of how people receive news. With the click of a button or a swipe of the finger, information from around the world can easily be at our fingertips. At the same time, the costs of producing complimentary issues of Today’s Catholic for every registered Catholic in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is not sustainable for the future. Today’s Catholic is launching free digital products, including a brand new website, digital edition of Today’s Catholic (ePaper), a brand new app and a Facebook page. For those who wish to retain a print subscription, they may do so for an annual price of $20. Subscribe to print or digital in your parish or online at www.todayscatholic.org.

What are the features of these Today’s Catholic products, and how do I access them?

DIGITAL EDITION / ePAPER

The Digital Edition, or ePaper as we like to call it, is available FREE to anyone across the globe. Each week, you’ll receive top headlines, events, and columns directly to your inbox. For those who like the layout of the print paper but still want to go digital, an interactive edition of the newspaper will be accessible through each weekly email. Want to sign up? It’s easy! Just visit this page and complete the form.

PRINT EDITION

Since 1926, the newspaper in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has been printed locally and mailed, and we’re not about to change that now! Simply visit this page to subscribe for only $20 each year. Bulk subscriptions are available to any parish, business, organization, ministry or individual who may wish to distribute multiple copies of Today’s Catholic. Interested? Email todayscatholc@diocesefwsb.org

WEBSITE

Check out our brand new website! At www.todayscatholic.org, you will find a completely redesigned website that enables visitors like you to access more articles, photos, columns and videos than ever before, and users can also interact by sharing and contributing content. Daily, we will be posting new articles, highlighting news, pilgrimages and events from diocesan parishes and schools.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Prefer to find the latest news while scrolling through your news feed? Simply like us on Facebook to receive daily articles and updates from Today’s Catholic. Want to stay connected with the rest of the diocese too? The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend operates social media pages including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Bishop Kevin C. Rhodes even has his own Facebook page!

APP

Coming late July 2017, the Today’s Catholic app will provide all your favorite Today’s Catholic articles, columnists, and more, but in an exciting and different way. Through this app, you can receive notifications for certain things, like headline local and global stories, notifications on your favorite columnists, information regarding events, and more! Through our app, you can also browse the latest news, find a parish, access daily prayers, and read each day’s readings. It’s a one stop place to grow spiritually while staying current with the latest Catholic news.