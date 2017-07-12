Sisters of Providence celebrate jubilees

Four Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods with ties to the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend are celebrating the anniversary of their perpetual vows this year.

60-year jubilarians

Sister Arlene Knarzer is a native of Indianapolis. Currently, she ministers in grant research, data analysis and accounting at Guerin College Preparatory High School, River Grove, Ill., and the Special Religious Development Agency for the Archdiocese of Chicago.

Sister Arlene, formerly Sister Jean Cecile, entered the congregation on July 21, 1957, from St. Michael Parish, Indianapolis. She professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1965. She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and also earned a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana State University and a master’s degree in library science from the University of Kentucky. Her ministry in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend was in data processing user support-office automation for Holy Cross Health Systems, South Bend, from 1985-86. Sister Arlene also ministered in Massachusetts, Illinois, Texas, Kentucky, Michigan and Minnesota.

Sister Carol Lindly is a native of Fort Wayne. Currently, she ministers as a volunteer in the Administration Building for the Sisters of Providence.

Sister Carol, formerly Sister Richard Ann, entered the congregation on Feb. 2, 1957, from St. Patrick Parish, Fort Wayne. She professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1964. She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in education and earned a master’s degree in elementary education from Indiana University. Her ministry in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend was as a teacher at St. Patrick School, Fort Wayne, from 1967-72.

70-year jubilarian

Sister Joyce Brophy is a native of Joliet, Ill. Currently, she ministers as a volunteer at Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Sister Joyce, formerly Sister Robert Ellen, entered the congregation on July 22, 1947, from St. Mary Parish (Carmelite), Joliet, Ill. She professed final vows on Jan. 23, 1955. She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in education and earned a master’s degree in education from Indiana State University. Her ministry in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend included serving in the Religious Leaders Program at the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, from 1982-83. Sister Joyce has also ministered in Illinois and California.

75-year jubilarian

Sister Mary Patricia Cummings is a native of New Albany. Currently, she ministers in prayer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Sister Mary Patricia, formerly Sister Marie Janice, entered the congregation on Jan. 7, 1942, from Holy Trinity, New Albany. She professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1949.

She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in education. She also earned a master’s degree in education from Indiana State University and another master’s degree in religious studies from Catholic Spalding University, Louisville, Ky. Her ministry in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend was as a teacher at St. Jude, Fort Wayne, from 1948-49.

Sister Mary Patricia has also ministered in Illinois, Washington, D.C. and Maryland.