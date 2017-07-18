Shaping a Changing World – Pro-Life Whole Life – Josh & Rosary Comeau

Theology on Tap – South Bend

2017 Summer Series: Shaping a Changing World



Josh Comeau was diagnosed in 2014 with stage IV glioblastoma, the most common and aggressive form of brain cancer. This was the same diagnosis as Brittany Maynard, who very publicly and tragically ended her own life in 2014. With the help and support of his wife Rosary, Josh was able to place his life and suffering in God’s hands. Josh and Rosary recently celebrated the 3-year anniversary of the diagnosis and now see the cancer to be a blessing to their family.



