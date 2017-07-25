Shaping a Changing World – Interfaith Dialogue with Muslims – Gabriel Reynolds

Theology on Tap – South Bend

2017 Summer Series: Shaping a Changing World



Gabriel Reynolds is Professor of Islamic Studies and Theology at the University of Notre Dame. He earned a Ph.D. in Islamic Studies from Yale University and his research focuses on the Qur’an and Muslim-Christian relations. Dr. Reynolds and his family are members of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger. In his spare time, he follows Notre Dame football, plays soccer, and watches science fiction movies.



