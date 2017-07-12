Grants support needs of diocese
St. Mary’ Heritage Fund announces 2017 recipients
The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has awarded 32 grants totaling $172,000 from the St. Mary’s Heritage Fund to parishes, schools and agencies across the diocese.
The $3 million endowment fund was established in 1997 for St. Mary, Mother of God Church to help provide financial assistance to the poor and needy throughout the diocese. It was created through the collaboration and planning of the late St. Mary pastor Father Tom O’Connor and St. Mary, Mother of God parishioners, using money received from fire insurance on the historic, downtown-Fort Wayne church.
Upon the approval of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades, the following entities were awarded 2017 grants.
Parishes
Fort Wayne
St. Joseph Hessen Cassel — $2,000 to support the parish food bank
St. Mary, Mother of God — $1,000 in supplemental funds for Ave Maria House
St. Patrick — $10,000 parish subsidy for Catholic schools
Area
Blessed Sacrament, Albion — $5,000 parish subsidy for Catholic schools
Schools
South Bend
Corpus Christi — $5,000 in tuition assistance to families who do not qualify for a scholarship granting organization award or a voucher
Holy Cross — $6,000 for two-way language immersion tract
Holy Cross — $10,000 for new school textbooks
St. Adalbert — $2,000 to replace STEM initiative textbooks
St. Anthony — $4,000 in tuition assistance for students
St. John — $8,000 in tuition assistance
Saint Joseph High School — $5,000 for Latino outreach program
Fort Wayne
Bishop Luers High School — $10,000 in tuition assistance
St. Joseph — $10,000 for transportation program
St. Joseph Hessen Cassel — $2,000 in tuition assistance
St. Therese — $5,000 for student technology
Area
Marian High School, Mishawaka — $10,000 in financial aid for minority students
Mishawaka Catholic, Mishawaka — $4,000 in tuition assistance
St. Aloysius, Yoder — $2,000 in tuition assistance
St. John, New Haven — $10,000 for a school counselor
St. Mary, Avilla — $5,000 in tuition assistance
St. Vincent, Elkhart — $8,000 in financial aid for families in need
Agencies
South Bend
Catholic Charities, South Bend — $8,000 for resource and referral program, West Region Office
Fort Wayne
Clinica Madre de Dios — $5,000 to provide free medical care for acute and chronic disease management to the poor
Franciscan Center — $3,000 in operational funds
Matthew 25 Inc. — $5,000 for medications program
Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry — $2,500 for 2017 balanced and nutritional food program
The Rose Home — $4,000 for the Resident Assistance Fund
Vincent Village — $5,000 for early childhood program for homeless children
St. Vincent de Paul Society — $5,000 for the Care-Van Program
A Mother’s Hope, Fort Wayne — $2,500 for program for homeless pregnant mothers
Area
Hannah’s House, Mishawaka — $2,500 for residential maternity program
St. Martin ‘s Healthcare Inc., Garrett — $5,500 in health care for the uninsured and underinsured of DeKalb and Noble counties