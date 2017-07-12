Grants support needs of diocese

St. Mary’ Heritage Fund announces 2017 recipients

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has awarded 32 grants totaling $172,000 from the St. Mary’s Heritage Fund to parishes, schools and agencies across the diocese.

The $3 million endowment fund was established in 1997 for St. Mary, Mother of God Church to help provide financial assistance to the poor and needy throughout the diocese. It was created through the collaboration and planning of the late St. Mary pastor Father Tom O’Connor and St. Mary, Mother of God parishioners, using money received from fire insurance on the historic, downtown-Fort Wayne church.

Upon the approval of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades, the following entities were awarded 2017 grants.

Parishes

Fort Wayne

St. Joseph Hessen Cassel — $2,000 to support the parish food bank

St. Mary, Mother of God — $1,000 in supplemental funds for Ave Maria House

St. Patrick — $10,000 parish subsidy for Catholic schools

Area

Blessed Sacrament, Albion — $5,000 parish subsidy for Catholic schools

Schools

South Bend

Corpus Christi — $5,000 in tuition assistance to families who do not qualify for a scholarship granting organization award or a voucher

Holy Cross — $6,000 for two-way language immersion tract

Holy Cross — $10,000 for new school textbooks

St. Adalbert — $2,000 to replace STEM initiative textbooks

St. Anthony — $4,000 in tuition assistance for students

St. John — $8,000 in tuition assistance

Saint Joseph High School — $5,000 for Latino outreach program

Fort Wayne

Bishop Luers High School — $10,000 in tuition assistance

St. Joseph — $10,000 for transportation program

St. Joseph Hessen Cassel — $2,000 in tuition assistance

St. Therese — $5,000 for student technology

Area

Marian High School, Mishawaka — $10,000 in financial aid for minority students

Mishawaka Catholic, Mishawaka — $4,000 in tuition assistance

St. Aloysius, Yoder — $2,000 in tuition assistance

St. John, New Haven — $10,000 for a school counselor

St. Mary, Avilla — $5,000 in tuition assistance

St. Vincent, Elkhart — $8,000 in financial aid for families in need

Agencies

South Bend

Catholic Charities, South Bend — $8,000 for resource and referral program, West Region Office

Fort Wayne

Clinica Madre de Dios — $5,000 to provide free medical care for acute and chronic disease management to the poor

Franciscan Center — $3,000 in operational funds

Matthew 25 Inc. — $5,000 for medications program

Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry — $2,500 for 2017 balanced and nutritional food program

The Rose Home — $4,000 for the Resident Assistance Fund

Vincent Village — $5,000 for early childhood program for homeless children

St. Vincent de Paul Society — $5,000 for the Care-Van Program

A Mother’s Hope, Fort Wayne — $2,500 for program for homeless pregnant mothers

Area

Hannah’s House, Mishawaka — $2,500 for residential maternity program

St. Martin ‘s Healthcare Inc., Garrett — $5,500 in health care for the uninsured and underinsured of DeKalb and Noble counties