Around the Diocese: July 16, 2016

NAMI receives Health Foundation grant

FORT WAYNE — NAMI Fort Wayne (National Alliance on Mental Illness) has been awarded a grant from the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation in the amount of $10,000 to develop FaithNet, an educational program on mental illness for communities of all faith traditions. The announcement was made on June 17 by foundation Executive Director Margaret Distler.

NAMI Fort Wayne is the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots organization focused on improving the lives of individuals and families living with mental illness through education, support groups and advocacy. With the help of the grant, NAMI Fort Wayne will develop a local FaithNet program based on the NAMI national and state models. This will include hiring a part-time program coordinator to oversee the training of NAMI volunteers to be FaithNet presenters, and scheduling presentations to groups and organizations requesting visits.

“We feel blessed to be able to invest in your program,” Distler said in a letter of announcement to NAMI President Angela McMahon. “This enables us to keep alive the 149-year legacy of our sponsor, the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, in helping to make sure that everyone in this community is able to access quality care for their mind, body and spirit.”

Art of St. Mary’s College alumnus in featured exhibit

The public is invited to attend the art exhibit of the life work of Mary Barnet Large, 1930-2013. This event has been displayed at the St. Mary’s College Library since April 22, and will continue through July 29.

Large was an alumna of St. Mary’s College. She traveled to Florence, Italy, to pursue graduate studies in painting at the Pius XII Institute in Florence and graduated in 1955. She made many trips to Italy, painting images of the Italian countryside, religious images, church facades and other scenes.

The show contains more than 50 pieces of art, featuring paintings and drawings from Large’s personal collection. Much of what will be on exhibit is being shown publicly for the first time.

“Mary Large was not only an accomplished painter, but also a watercolor instructor at the Kirk Newman Art School at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts,” said Denise Lisiecki, director of the school. “The style of her painting expressed her zest for life and unlimited interest in many different subjects, from landscapes to cityscapes to animals. Her expressive watercolor technique displayed her mastery of the medium. She was a respected artist, a beloved teacher and a multi-faceted person who enjoyed painting, travel and art.”

InSource announces training for first responders

PLYMOUTH — Disabilities come in many forms. Some people have wheelchairs, canes and service animals that alert others to a potential disability. Many individuals, however, suffer from intellectual, developmental or mental disabilities that do not exhibit any visual or physical signs. When unidentified, these individuals can pose challenges in emergency situations. To address these challenges Ancilla College and InSource have joined forces to provide the workshop, “First Responders: Identifying and Attending to Individuals with Disabilities in a Crisis” on Monday, July 31, from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Lindenwood Conference Center, located on the Ancilla College campus at 9601 Union Rd., Plymouth. The information provided will build on existing skills of first responders and associated personnel to appropriately interact with individuals with disabilities in emergency situations in accordance with Title II ADA requirements.

This workshop was prompted in part to support the Autism Program at Ancilla College, whose goal is to provide an effective learning environment for individuals on the high end of the autism spectrum.

Ancilla College is a ministry of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.