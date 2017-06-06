Victory Noll Sisters celebrate jubilees

HUNTINGTON — Seven members of Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters are celebrating Jubilees in 2017. Six were honored with a special Mass May 24 at Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel at Victory Noll.

80-year jubilee

Sister John Francis Radler, a native of Milwaukee, Wis., will celebrate 80 years as a Victory Noll Sister. Her ministry work has taken her to California; Indiana; Washington, D.C; Arizona; Wisconsin; and Ohio.

Sister John Francis entered the Congregation of Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters on March 12, 1938, and made first vows on August 5, 1940.

75-year jubilee

Sister Martha Molohon is celebrating 75 years with OLVM, having entered the community on Oct. 27, 1942. Originally from Curdsville, Ky., Sister Martha has served in Texas, Indiana, California, Missouri, Kentucky, Michigan and New Mexico.

“I feel at peace and am grateful for the life God has given me as an unlikely servant,” said Sister Martha.

70-year jubilees

Sister Alma Bill joined OLVM on Oct. 30, 1947. From Arcadia, Wis., Sister Alma’s ministry work took her to California, Indiana, Florida, Missouri and Arizona. She authored two textbooks and teachers’ guides and also wrote “The Story of Victory Noll II,” the second edition of the OLVM history.

“I was enlivened by the beauty of God’s presence among His people, and their meaningful and prayerful response to that presence, said Sister Alma.

Sister Marilyn Schatz, a native of Ellicott City, Md., entered OLVM on Oct. 30, 1947. She has been missioned in New Jersey, Indiana, Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Kentucky, West Virginia, Maryland and New Mexico.

“I enjoyed being in Texas. I was in Mathis for 10 years, and the people were so wonderful. They had simplicity and sincerity,” says Sister Marilyn.

60-year jubilees

Originally from Warren, Pa., Sister Rita Musante entered OLVM on Sept. 5, 1957, and has worked in mission centers in California, Indiana, Utah, Pennsylvania, Michigan and New Jersey.

“Helping people become aware of how much God loves each of us with all our mistakes and sins, achievements and dreams, is such a joy,” said Sister Rita.

Sister Rose Zita Rosonke, a native of Mt. Carmel, Iowa, entered OLVM on Sept. 5, 1957 and has been missioned in Indiana, Michigan, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and Arizona. Her current ministry is with Victory Noll Center in Huntington.

“I continue to grow in understanding that life is not so much about what I accomplish but more about what God’s great love accomplishes in and through and among others,” said Sister Rose Zita.

50-year jubilee

Sister Francisca Olvera will celebrate her 50th jubilee later, on Aug. 5, with a special Mass at Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel.

Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters is a religious community of women founded in 1922 by Father John Joseph Sigstein, the members of the Victory Noll community minister to those in need.