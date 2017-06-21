Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration celebrate jubilees

MISHAWAKA — The Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration in Mishawaka honor six of their sisters who are celebrating jubilees of 60, 50 40 and 25 years of religious life.

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades will celebrate a special Mass in honor of the jubilarians on June 24, at St. Francis Convent in Mishawaka.

60-year jubilees

Sister Jane Marie Klein was born in Jasper and entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Francis on Aug. 12, 1957, from St. Benedict Parish in Evansville. She has served in several hospitals staffed by the sisters as an accountant, comptroller, director of social work and administrator. Sister Jane Marie has been chairman of the Board of Directors of Franciscan Alliance since 1993 and resides at St. Francis Convent in Mishawaka. She currently serves on the Diocesan Finance Council.

Sister M. Theresa Ann Long was born in Joliet, Ill. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis from St. Edward Parish in Lowell on Jan. 6, 1957. She worked in domestic housekeeping, as chapel sacristan in several hospitals of the community, and in the Pastoral Care Department for 20 years. Sister Theresa Ann presently resides at Our Lady of Angels in Mishawaka, where she is very faithful to her hours of eucharistic adoration.

Sister M. James Agnes Maroney was born in Fulton and was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Logansport. She entered the community on Jan. 20, 1957. She served as a nurse in institutions staffed by the sisters in the Eastern and Western provinces of the community, including Our Lady of Angels Convent in Mishawaka. Sister James Agnes retired to Our Lady of Angels Convent in 1999.

Golden jubilee

Sister M. Madonna Rougeau was born in Detroit, Mich., and entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Francis from St. Michael Parish in Southfield, Mich., on Aug. 12, 1967. Sister Madonna served as a nurse in various health care facilities staffed by the sisters, and as vice-president of mission at St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights. Presently she is the superior at Our Lady of Angels Convent in Mishawaka.

40-year jubilee

Sister M. Jennifer Henry was born in Garrett and entered religious life from St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Avilla in September 1977. Sister Jennifer has served both in health care and education in Indiana and Illinois. She was Director of Nursing at Our Lady of Angels Convent for four years. She is presently the superior at St. Francis Convent in Mishawaka and assists in the Business Office.

Silver jubilee

Sister Marie Morgan was born in Lafayette and entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration on Aug. 10, 1992, from St. Boniface Parish in Lafayette. Sister Marie has taught theology at Marian High School in Mishawaka since 2004 and currently serves as the chairman of the Theology Department. Sister Marie has also served as organist and choir director at the convent since 2004.