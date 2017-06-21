School Sisters of St. Francis celebrate jubilees

MILWAUKEE — On June 17, more than 50 U.S. School Sisters of St. Francis will celebrate milestone anniversaries of service as women religious. In addition, two lay women in associate relationship with the community will celebrate their 25-year jubilees, and another will celebrate her 40-year jubilee.

Celebrating 60 years as a School Sister of St. Francis is Sister Rose Ann (Cordeo) Trzil, whose ministries include service in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

Sister Rose Ann was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Alverno College, Milwaukee, and a master’s degree in systematic theology from St. John’s University, New York City. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, she served as a retreat director at Fatima Retreat House, Notre Dame, from 1979-85. She is currently a spiritual director at Sophia House in Milwaukee, where she has been since 1993.

Cards for the sisters may be mailed to the sister’s name, Attn: Jubilee Committee, 1515 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215.