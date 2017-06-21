Saint Joseph High School claims first state title in baseball

By Lisa Kochanowski

History was made at Saint Joseph High School on Saturday, June 17, with the achievement of a state title by the Saint Joseph baseball team.

Saint Joseph is the first South Bend team to win a baseball title since 1970 and it is the first time in program history for Saint Joseph High School.

“It feels amazing. I am just so proud of these guys,” said coach John Gumpf.

Senior player Tony Carmola has played several different sports at Saint Joseph and is proud of the success of the baseball team.

“The bond between us was a lot different than any other team I have been on,” said Carmola. “A lot of hard work, a lot of practicing, and a lot of teamwork” was the key to success, according to senior Tyler Kleva.

The Indians played Jasper High School in the state game, winning 4-0 at Victory Field in Indianapolis. The team’s overall record was 24-4, with a NIC record of 11-1. They were sectional, regional, semi-state and state champions.

Player Tony Carmola was NIC MVP and coach John Gumpf was named NIC Coach of the Year. Players Michael Dunkelberger and Tony Carmola were named to the NIC 1st Team, Alex Voss and Patrick Farrisee were named to the NIC 2nd Team, and players Luke Houin and Kerry Zeese were awarded the NIC Honorable Mention.

It was an exciting year for the student-athletes at Saint Joseph High School. History was made with two state championships in an academic year — girls basketball and baseball.