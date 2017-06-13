Bishop of Evansville named as archbishop of Indianapolis

WASHINGTON (CNS) — Pope Francis has named Bishop Charles C. Thompson of Evansville to head the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

Archbishop Thompson, who has been Evansville’s bishop since 2011, will succeed Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, who was named to head the Archdiocese of Newark, N.J., last November.

The appointment was announced June 13 in Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

Archbishop Thompson, 56, a native of Louisville, Ky., was vicar general of the Louisville Archdiocese from 2008 until he was named bishop of Evansville.

On the national level, he is a member of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Administrative Committee, the Committee on Priorities and Plans and the Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations.

No details on Bishop Thompson’s transition to the Archdiocese of Indianapolis were available at press time, but look for more information in the June 25 issue of Today’s Catholic.