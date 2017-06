Click here for more photos.

Diego Delgado of Queen of Peace Parish is a graduating senior from the Marian High School Class of 2017. The Marian Scholar, who graduated with GPA of over 4.0, is pictured with Bishop Kevin Rhoades and his parents, Diego and Theresa Delgado of Mishawaka, following the school’s June 1 baccalaureate Mass at St. Matthew Cathedral.