Around the Diocese: June 11, 2017

Christ Child Society celebrates 70 years

SOUTH BEND — In commemoration of its 70th year of clothing under-resourced children, the Christ Child Society will host Let Love Shine, a reception and silent auction at The History Museum in South Bend on Thursday, June 15, from 6-8:30 p.m. Included in the festivities is the ribbon cutting of an exhibit chronicling the origin, growth and community service of the organization.

According to event chairperson Mary Barrett, “Not only will guests be the first to see the exhibit, they will have the opportunity to support our service to local children during a fun evening including hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, a silent auction, wine pull and balloon pop featuring balloons filled with gift cards.”

The exhibit features photographs dating back to the earliest years of the organization, many set in local sites familiar to longtime South Bend residents. Also on view is National Christ Child Society founder Mary Virginia Merrick’s Laetare Medal, awarded to her in 1915 by the University of Notre Dame for her dedication to Catholic social service. The exhibit will be on display through the summer.

Tickets to the reception are $70. For more information contact Megan at info@christchild.org.

Cartwright to retire from USF

FORT WAYNE — Rick Cartwright, founding dean of the University of Saint Francis School of Creative Arts, has announced his retirement, effective the end of this academic year.

Cartwright has been dean of the School of Creative Arts since 2004, and a member of the school’s faculty since 1975. He was integral in the vision for and development of USF Downtown, which opened in August. He also oversaw the 2010 restoration of the Bass Mansion (now Brookside) and the rehabilitation of the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center.

“Everyone at the University of Saint Francis is extremely grateful for the many accomplishments and contributions Rick has made throughout his time here,” said USF President Sister M. Elise Kriss. “We will all truly miss his creativity and vision.”