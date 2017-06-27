Around the Diocese: July 2, 2017

Poor Handmaids welcome new member

DONALDSON — Wherever one finds Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ sisters, Associate Community and Fiat Spiritus Community members, they will find women and men of faith and commitment, willing to listen to the voice of God.

Joining this group is a new associate with long ties to the Poor Handmaids.

After many months of initial formation, Verna Ingrassia made her first commitment as an associate with the Spiritual Family of Catherine Kasper. The ceremony was held in the Visitation Chapel at the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ Motherhouse in Donaldson on May 15. Ingrassia joined nearly 140 other Christian faithful women and men from five different dioceses across the Midwest who are associates within this spiritual family.

Ingrassia is a former Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ member and has carried the charism throughout her ministries for many years. She lives in Connecticut, but following her commitment ceremony, stated she felt like her spirit was “coming home.” Charism is a gift of the spirit never confined by distance.

The Spiritual Family of Catherine Kasper is comprised of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ Sisters, the Associate Community and members of the Fiat Spiritus Community.

Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, the Associate Community and Fiat Spiritus Community members join in praying for the needs of the congregation, the church and the world. Associates are committed to listening attentively to the Holy Spirit, to praying and sharing their faith with others and to acting courageously and joyfully in helping to meet the needs of the times. Each associate lives in different circumstances and contributes in varying ways, depending upon their personal commitments.

For more information visit poorhandmaids.org/associates.

Friar re-elected to Capuchin council

MILWAUKEE — Huntington native and Capuchin friar Jerome Johnson has been re-elected to the Capuchin Province of St. Joseph’s provincial council. Also elected were provincial minister Father Michael Sullivan, provincial vicar Father Steven Kropp and councilors Father David Preuss and Father Daniel Fox.

Brother Johnson, the son of Mariella and the late Raymond Sullivan of Huntington, has served as the Capuchin Soup Kitchen executive director since January. He also served on the Capuchin novitiate staff (2011-16), co-vocation director (2008-11) and St. Lawrence Seminary High School faculty member (2003-08).

“To serve on the Provincial Council is to support the life and ministry of the Capuchin Friars in our Midwest region,” Brother Johnson explained. “The goal of the friars is not to ‘out-holy’ people, but to love people and to work for healing in our world.”

Friars attended the four-day chapter, held every three years, to elect the Provincial Council, their governing body, and to discuss theological and social justice issues.

The Capuchins are an international community of friars modeling themselves after St. Francis of Assisi. The brothers of the Capuchin Province of St. Joseph, headquartered in Detroit, serve in a variety of ministries including social service, schools, chaplaincy, retreat houses and parishes in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Montana, Arizona, Nicaragua and Panama. Established at Mount Calvary, Wis., in 1857, there are currently 169 members in the St. Joseph province.