Amy Johns appointed associate superintendent

By Deb Wagner

Director of Catholic Education Carl Loesch and Superintendent of Catholic Schools Marsha Jordan have selected Amy Johns, assistant principal at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne, to fill the role of associate superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. The associate superintendent position is a re-established one, following a recommendation from a school accreditation team to increase the number of staff members in the Catholic Schools Office.

Johns is a graduate of St. Charles Borromeo School, Fort Wayne, Bishop Dwenger High School and St. Mary’s College, Notre Dame. She has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Indiana University-Purdue University in Fort Wayne and has served as a teacher and administrator at both the elementary and secondary grade levels. She has also served as co-director of the religious education program at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Fort Wayne, for many years.

“I am both excited and blessed to have Amy Johns join the Catholic Schools Office as associate superintendent,” Jordan said. “Amy brings to the position a great love and passion for education, but more specifically, for Catholic education. Her love of the Catholic faith is ever present in her actions and words. She demonstrates kindness and respect to others, and always with a positive, joyful heart.

Johns is people-oriented, Jordan said, and in her duties has demonstrated a desire to help students achieve and teachers grow professionally. “She is always focused on how to best help in any given situation, and is willing to work diligently on a task until it’s accomplished to the best of her ability.

“Additionally, Amy takes advantage of every opportunity to learn and develop her own knowledge and skill base. These qualities will serve her well as she is tasked with assisting principals and teachers within our schools, being mindful of the needs of students and their families as well as helping address areas of curriculum and supervision of schools within the diocese,” Jordan said.

Loesch also offered his full support to Johns, and cited her 18 years of experience as a teacher and assistant principal.

“Everyone who has been blessed to work with Amy recognizes her strong faith, her hard work, her intelligence and her servant’s heart. We are blessed to have her joining our staff as we strive to serve our 39 Catholic elementary schools and four Catholic high schools.”

Johns’ responsibilities will include working with the ongoing accreditation of schools in the diocese, and supporting the schools’ administration of the Choice Scholarship Voucher Program. She will also assist Jordan with school accreditation needs, curriculum development, and in other supporting roles as situations arise. She is excited about this new adventure and increasing her administrative role within the diocese.

“My administrative position at Bishop Dwenger has given me a wealth of knowledge and experience that will only help me in this new job,” Johns said. “I have been fortunate to work under great examples of leadership, from Michelle Hittie and Rob Sordelet at St. Charles to, currently, Jason Schiffli at Bishop Dwenger. They have been role models of compassion, leadership and vision within the schools, while being influential in my growth as an educator and administrator.

“I am looking forward to working closely under Marsha Jordan and Carl Loesch to continue to work in the best interest of all 43 of our diocesan schools,” she added. “I look to support both of them in their endeavors to push our diocesan schools to be the best they can be, and to work on the internal accreditation process with each of our schools as well. I am very excited to get into our schools for visits and meet the administrators, teachers and students. Each school is so unique, and provides fantastic services in educating our students in the faith and in each curricular area within the community they serve.”