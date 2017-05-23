World Youth Day logo shows symbols for Mary, Panama

A logo depicting symbols for Mary, Panama and the Panama Canal was selected as the winning design to promote World Youth Day 2019. The design by Amber Calvo, 20, a Panamanian student studying architecture, was chosen for the event that will take place Jan. 22-27, 2019. Calvo’s design is in the shape of a stylized heart: The artwork includes a silhouette of Mary, right, at the moment she says, “Thy will be done” to God. The Panama Canal flows through Mary, symbolizing the pilgrim’s path through Mary to Jesus. At left is an image of the Pilgrim Cross. The Isthmus of Panama is represented at top, in the shape of a stylized “M.” The image refers to the Panamanian theme, “Bridge of the World, Heart of the Universe.” It also suggests the name of Mary and her motherly heart leads the pilgrim to Jesus, her son. — CNS photo/courtesy World Youth Day USA



