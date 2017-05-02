Simple truths, relevance take center stage at New Evangelization Summit

By Jodi Marlin

Building on St. John Paul II’s call for a “new evangelization” of the world, the third annual New Evangelization Summit hopes to inspire and train Catholics in two countries to speak their faith joyfully, effectively and with knowledge and conviction.

At sites across the U.S. and Canada, the Ottawa-based conference will be livestreamed to participants who would like to identify decisive encounters that lend themselves to evangelization, and learn how to evangelize from the heart, speak the faith in an understandable way, bring young people back to the church and more.

“The fruit of the summit can be life-changing for the individual, as well as individual parishes,” said Mary Glowaski, director of the Office of Evangelization for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. “We are privileged to live in a diocese that offers us many opportunities for personal, spiritual enrichment. NES will offer us new ways, new approaches to consider for sharing the gifts, the joy and the sustaining love we experience in our relationships with Jesus Christ. NES will teach us new and effective ways to share our very Good News.”

Fort Wayne-South Bend offers two participation sites: St. John the Baptist Church, 4500 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, and St. Monica Church, 222 W. Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. Each will host the broadcast from 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, and from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

Scheduled speakers for the New Evangelization Summit include:

• Bishop Robert Barron, founder of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries and auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles

• Sister Miriam James Heidland, missionary with the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity and author of “Loved As I Am”

• Father Michael White, priest in the Archdiocese of Baltimore and co-author of “Rebuilt” and “Tools for Rebuilding”

• Tom Corcoran, associate to the pastor of the Church of the Nativity in Maryland and co-author of “Rebuilt” and “Tools for Rebuilding”

• Peter Herbeck, TV and radio host and author

• Meghann Baker, mom, catechist and active parishioner

• Michael Dopp, founder of Mission of the Redeemer Ministries and the New Evangelization

Summit

• Patrick Sullivan, founder of Evango Catholic Ministries.

The weekend will begin with a welcome, opening prayer and introduction by Peter Herbeck on Friday. Two 40-minute sessions by Herbeck and Sister Miriam, interrupted by a break and video, will make up most of the evening. On Saturday, following a brief, 9 a.m. welcome, participants will hear from Father White, Corcoran, Sullivan and Baker before lunch. Talks by Bishop Barron, Herbeck and Dopp, interspersed with a break and a rosary, will take place before the day wraps up at 4:30 p.m.

There is a ticket price of $35 to attend, which includes lunch. For more information or to purchase tickets visit newevangelization.ca.