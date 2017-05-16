Priest assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of priests, effective June 13, 2017:

Reverend Royce Gregerson from Parochial Vicar, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Fort Wayne, to Pastor, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen.

Reverend Maicaal Lobo to Parochial Vicar, Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Huntington.

Reverend William Meininger from Parochial Vicar, St. Pius X Parish, Granger, to Pastor, St. Mary of the Lake Parish, Culver.

Reverend Silvino Ndayambaje from Parochial Vicar, Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Huntington, to Parochial Vicar, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne.

Reverend Tony Steinacker from Pastor, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen, to Pastor, Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Huntington.