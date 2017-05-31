At the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne, the moment at which the disciples received the Holy Spirit is commemorated in a stained glass window designed by F.X. Zettler and artists of the Royal Bavarian Art Institute for Stained Glass in Munich, Germany. As with all the cathedral’s stained glass windows, Mary’s supportive role in the Salvation narrative and the early church is noted.

Pentecost Collection supports seminarian education

The future of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend rests on its priests, who serve as shepherds, administrators, counselors and teachers. It is vitally important that the diocese continue developing men who possess the skills, character and commitment to serve in its parishes and the world as priests dedicated to serving Christ.

Individuals and families throughout the diocese turn to priests during the most significant times of their lives. At weddings, baptisms, anointing of the sick, funerals and countless other moments of grace, priests are there to guide us. They become educators, counselors, confessors, leaders and friends. The impact of your support for seminarians will reach across generations as these priests live out their vocation.

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is blessed to have 23 seminarians studying for the priesthood, five of whom were just ordained deacons and two who will be ordained next week to the priesthood. By next fall there may be as many as 30 young men studying for the priesthood.

These vocations are a wonderful gift. It is a diocesan responsibility to meet the costs of educating and housing these young men. In the past decade, the annual cost to educate a seminarian has increased threefold; the total diocesan annual expense is now just over $1.2 million per year.

A young man’s family’s financial background should not be a factor in his discernment process to enter the priesthood. You can help this diocesan-wide effort to help educate these young men on Pentecost Sunday.

