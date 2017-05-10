Catholic Youth Summer Camp plans for seventh year of fun, faith

“To have a camp where you can pray, have a lot of fun, but also deepen your faith is a beautiful thing.” — Bishop Kevin Rhoades

Imagine this — a camp setting on a beautiful lake where young boys and girls from the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, guided by enthusiastic, interested and kind adults, enjoy nature and engage in fun and meaningful outdoor activities such as archery, swimming, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, crafts, the famous obstacle course, climbing wall, zip line and campfires.

At Catholic Youth Summer Camp, these activities are integrated with daily Mass, Scripture memorization, prayer and journaling, adoration of the blessed sacrament, a deeper love for the Blessed Mother and the opportunity to experience the Lord’s love in reconciliation.

This is the overnight camping adventure that awaits children in the diocese going into the fourth, fifth and sixth grades in the fall. CYSC is embarking on its seventh year, and previous campers are applying to become junior counselors.

Brenna, who plans on applying to CYSC to be a counselor said, “I want to serve at the Catholic Youth Summer Camp because I want to help younger kids continue to grow in their faith and help them understand that it is a major priority in every aspect of life and it should be applied every day. I think the camp allows many students from around the diocese to come together for a great learning experience.”

Sponsored by St. Jude Parish, South Bend, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lakeville and St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Fort Wayne, the camp will take place June 25-30 at Camp Lutherwald.

Reflecting on his experience at CYSC, Joseph Swick commented, “It was fun in a good way. I learned a lot about not hiding my light under a bushel basket. I really liked having Mass outside every day. I enjoyed the cabins, the obstacle course, the zip line and the climbing wall.”

Meg Kloska attended CYSC last year and said, “What I liked best was while checking in, I was nervous. But all the people there were so nice and welcoming that I immediately felt at home. I wish I could go again this year.”

The theme of this year’s CYSC is “Soul Praise” and Luke 1:46-47, “My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord; my spirit rejoices in God, my Savior.” There will be an emphasis on the 100th anniversary of Mary’s apparitions at Fatima.

Brochures are available at www.stjudeparish.net. There is room for 80 campers with a cost of $425 per child. Additional sibling registration cost is $400. The registration deadline is Wednesday, May 31.

For information, contact Dave and Jan Torma at 574-291-3381 or fisherofmendjt@msn.com.