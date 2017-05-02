Around the Diocese: May 7, 2017

Together for the Long Run track meet planned

SOUTH BEND — Saint Joseph High School, in partnership with the South Bend Community School Corporation and “Together for the Long Run,” will host a special track meet on Friday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m. for students with disabilities and Special Olympians at Leighton Stadium on Father Bly Field.

The evening will be one of competition, food, fun and friendship. Participants and volunteers will have a unity walk around the track with glow sticks after dark.

Admission is $5 for adults and 3$ for students with proceeds to benefit “Unified Track” and Special Olympics.

Database examines intersection of CST and human rights

NOTRE DAME — The University of Notre Dame Center for Civil and Human Rights, in partnership with Hesburgh Libraries, unveiled Convocate — the first online research tool for simultaneous searching of Catholic social teaching documents and the instruments of international human rights law — April 21. Convocate is a free online database designed to help scholars, students, practitioners, advocates, public officials, diplomats, ministers, pastors and concerned citizens compare documents from Catholic social teaching and international human rights law for the purpose of investigating the convergences and divergences between the two fields.

Consultants on the project included Notre Dame faculty in law, theology and political science, as well as experts from other universities. Developers also engaged with sources at the Vatican, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, the United Nations, the International Labour Organization and others to compile documents from both disciplines.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton school fundraiser surpasses $100,000

FORT WAYNE — St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School’s largest social and fundraising event, Seton Night Live, was renamed and revamped this year and grossed over $100,000, all of which will be put directly into the school.

St. Elizabeth Home and School Association plans on using the funds to expand the current Blended Learning program into more grades, purchase additional laptops and laptop carts, and improve and add to the school’s Wi-Fi. Other funding will be directed toward a new school sign and by HASA for various projects.

This year’s theme, “Escape to Neverland,” was unveiled Feb. 2 and coincided with the school play, “Peter Pan Junior.” Aligning the two allowed for extravagant props and decorations to be utilized by both events.

Radio personalities visit Our Lady of Hungary

SOUTH BEND — The third-grade class at Our Lady of Hungary School, received a visit from local radio station U93 FM Thursday, April 13. Station representatives presented teacher Ashley Armendariz with a goody bag and featured her, her class and the school on the radio in their Teacher of the Week segment. Armendariz was nominated for the honor by third-grade student Jaytin Snavely.

Prayer space to be blessed

FORT WAYNE — On Monday, May 8, Bishop Kevin Rhoades will be the celebrant at an 11 a.m. Mass of Dedication of Mary’s Glen, a spiritual oasis for prayer located at the rear of 1702 Lumbard St., Fort Wayne. A blessing of Mary’s Glen and a potluck luncheon will follow.

Mary’s Glen is a quiet spot for prayer. It includes a prayer chapel, Stations of the Cross, rosary walk, grottos and a miniature “Holy House.” The Glen, which has been developed by the Confraternity of Penitents, will welcome visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information call the confraternity at 260-739-6882.

Seminarians installed as lectors, acolyte