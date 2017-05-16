Around the Diocese: May 21, 2017

Academic teams place at state

Schools across the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend participated in a recent academic bowl state competition at Purdue University, West Lafayette, on May 6.

The Fort Wayne Bishop Luers Academic Super Bowl English team took the state runner-up post in Class-C competition. The Super Bowl English team was comprised of senior Sophie Gernhardt, juniors Grace Georgi and Margaret Cicchiello, sophomore Rachel Notter and freshman Mary Cicchiello.

The team won first place among Class-C schools, at the Leo Regional Competition in April, ranking fourth among Class-C schools in the state. The top seven teams were selected to go to state competition.

The overall topic was the French Revolution, with the English team focusing on “A Tale of Two Cities” by Charles Dickens and the poetry of William Blake, William Wordsworth and Lord Byron.

The team worked outside of school hours on the challenging literary works. The coaches were Jordan Miller and Kathy Schall. Monica Zwick was the site coordinator.

In the Academic Super Bowl Class 2 Division, Fort Wayne’s Bishop Dwenger High School also achieved state runner-up status in English and math. On the math team were Laura Carroll, Kevin LaMaster and Kyle Weingartner. The English team consisted of Miriam Barry, Isaac Beam, Bridget Breckler, Teresa Breckler and Joshua Wolfe.

From South Bend, the Christ the King Academic Super Bowl team competed for the first time in the statewide competition, which for middle schools took place on April 29. The team of seven seventh- and eighth-grade students took third place overall out of 56 teams of the same population size, in the Interdisciplinary category. Under the same theme of the French Revolution they took fifth place in English, 12th in math, 16th in social studies and 29th in science.

Earthworks partners with JESSE

DONALDSON – Angela Resendez, vocational/transition coordinator for Joint Education Services in Special Education in North Central Indiana and Cheri Ringer, coordinator of Earthcare Education for Earthworks, a ministry of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, have partnered to provide work experiences for special needs students ages 17 and older. These are students that have mild to moderate special needs and are working towards earning a high school diploma. These students can have success at an appropriate vocation but are currently underserved by programs that would provide this kind of training.

With a generous donation from the Marshall County Community Foundation, The Center at Donaldson will continue to add more work experience opportunities for JESSE students this fall.

Ordination celebration at St. Norbert Abbey

DE PERE, WIS. — On Saturday, May 27, Rev. Frater Michael J. Brennan, O. Praem., will be ordained to the priesthood. The Mass of Ordination will be celebrated by Most Rev. David L. Ricken, DD, JCL, Bishop of Green Bay, at 2:30 p.m. in the church of St. Norbert Abbey.

Deacon Brennan, 39, is the son of Michael and Dorothy Brennan of Michigan City, and a son of Queen of All Saints Church in Michigan City. His parents now belong to St. Pius X Church in Granger.

A 1995 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School, Michigan City, Deacon Brennan graduated from St. Norbert College in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and psychology and a minor in religious studies.

In 2001 he received a Master of Education degree from the University of Notre Dame.

After his priestly ordination, Father Brennan will be assigned to St. Norbert College, where he will serve in sacramental, teaching and vocation ministries.