Around the Diocese: May 14, 2017

Franciscan sisters celebrate jubilees

FRANKFORT, Ill., — Several Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart, who at one time ministered within the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, are celebrating a jubilee anniversary in 2017.

Sister Kathleen Hook, OSF, is celebrating a 60th jubilee. Sister Kathleen was born in Galion, Ohio. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend she taught at St. Joseph School, Garrett, from 1966-68. She currently resides in New Lenox, Ill.

Sister Diane Martin, OSF, celebrates a 60th jublilee. Sister Diane was born in Los Angeles, Calif. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend she taught at St. Mary School, Avilla, from 1960-65 and at St. Joseph School, Garrett, from 1984-87. She currently resides in Altadena, Calif.

Sister Ruth Agee, OSF, celebrates a 50-year jubilee. Sister Ruth was born in Lynwood, Calf. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend she taught at St. Charles Borromeo School, Fort Wayne, from 1978-87. She currently resides in Altadena, Calif.

Sister Christina Fuller, OSF, celebrates a 50th jubilee. Sister Christina was born in Sturgis, Mich. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend she taught at St. Charles Borromeo School, Fort Wayne, from 1974-77 and was religious education director from 1984-89. She taught at St. Joseph School, Hessen Cassel, from 1977-84. She currently resides in Evanston, Ill.

Sister Mary Shinnick, OSF, celebrates a 50-year jubilee. Sister Mary was born in Peru, Ill. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend she taught at St. Charles Borromeo School, Fort Wayne, from 1970-74. She currently resides in New Lenox, Ill.

Sister Joyce Shanabarger, OSF, celebrates a 50th jubilee. Sister Joyce was born in Auburn, Ind. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend she ministered at St. Charles Borromeo School, Fort Wayne, from 1974-83. Sister currently resides in New Lenox, Ill.

Sister Ella Binz, OSF, celebrates a 40 year jublilee. Sister Ella was born in Elgin, Ill. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend she taught at St. Charles Borromeo School, Fort Wayne, from 1982-83. She currently resides in New Lenox, Ill.

Poor Handmaids elect new leadership

DONALDSON — Following a process of discernment and prayer, Poor Handmaids chapter delegates, during the Provincial Chapter of Elections April 28-30, elected a leadership team that will direct them during the next four years.

Sister Judith Diltz was re-elected as provincial and Sister Michele Dvorak was re-elected as first councilor. Sister Joetta Huelsmann and Sister Margaret Anne Henss were newly elected as councilors.

Sister Judith Diltz, a native of Mishawaka, took her first vows as a Poor Handmaid in 1969. Since that time, she has ministered in education and served the Poor Handmaid community. She taught English at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne, Mater Dei High School and Kaskaskia College in Breese, Ill., and Marian High School in Mishawaka. She was the English and humanities professor/faculty assessment coordinator at Ancilla College in Donaldson. Sister Judith also served as the PHJC vocation director, postulant/affiliate director and director for development. She was provincial from 2013 to 2017.

Sister Michele Dvorak has ministered in education since 1976. She has been a teacher and principal in Indiana and Illinois and a professor at Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting, where she also held the position of vice president of academic and student affairs. For the past four years she served as first councilor of the Poor Handmaids. Sister Michele was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and took her first vows in 1976.

Sister Joetta Huelsmann has served in different ministries since taking her final vows in 1972. She was a teacher, parish minister, director of religious education, pastoral associate, retreat house staff and co-director and director of John XXIII Retreat Center in Hartford City. Sister Joetta previously served on the Provincial Team as councilor from 1997 to 2005. She was born in Breese, Ill.

Sister Margaret Anne Henss, born in Trenton, Ill., has been an educator, controller and treasurer for the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ American Province. She has ministered at HealthVisions Midwest in Hammond since 2008 as financial assistant/special projects and as the director of Mission and Communications. Sister Margaret Anne took final vows in 1973.

Installation of the Provincial Leadership team will be held July 9 in the Ancilla Domini Chapel, Donaldson.

Students attend state STEM competition

MISHAWAKA — Thirteen students from Marian High School, St. Matthew Cathedral School and St. Anthony de Padua School qualified for and attended the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, or state science fair, April 1 at IUPUI. The fair is the highest level of science, technology, engineering and mathematics competition in the state of Indiana.

In the Senior Division, Julia Hunckler, a senior at Marian, won the award for Excellence in the Geosciences, the Leslie A. Willig Spirit of Science Award. She also took home the Purdue University Excellence in Agriculture First Place Award and the SAIC Award for Excellence in Science or Engineering Research Focusing on Applied Science for her project, “Determining the Optimal Vegetation to Decrease Fertilizer Runoff.” Junior Emma Kearns was awarded the U.S. Navy Award for Excellence for her project, “The Recognition and Diagnosis of Sports Induced Concussions in High School Athletes Using Speech as the Biomarker.” Junior Taylor Kovacs received the U.S. Air Force Award for Excellence for his project, “How Educational Games Can Affect the Attention Span of Students in Class.”

Another Marian Junior, Dennis Mammolenti, earned the Best Pharmacy-Related Project for his study, “Superior Anti-tumor Effect of Nanoparticle Albumin-bound Paclitaxel in Experimental Esophageal Adenocarcinoma.” Senior Alex Kokot’s project, “Analysis and Thermodynamics of U 4+ SO 4 Compounds,” was given the Award for Excellence in the Use of the Metric System. Seniors Anthony Kramer and Sam Chippas competed with the team project “ALPHA — A Humanoid Robotic System with an Artificial Intelligence.”

James Twaddle, also a senior, competed with “Optimization of Quartz Capillary Tubes in a Shashlik Electromagnetic Calorimeter for High Energy Physics Particle Detection and Calorimetry.” Senior Chris Trippel competed with the project, “Extensively Low-Cost PCR Using an Automated Firmware-free Design.” Kelly Skwarcan, a freshman, competed with her project, “Are Antimicrobial Agents Present on Cellphones, Keyboards and Currency?”

Additionally, three middle school students competed in the Junior Division of the fair. Seventh-grader Maddie Cerney, St. Matthew Cathedral School, entered a project called “It’s The Bomb! Using Bomb Calorimetry to Measure Calories.” Eighth-grader Tyler Cybulski, St. Anthony DePadua School, entered “The Effects of Food and Density on Mosquito Development,” and eighth-grader Maximillian Niebur, also from St. Anthony DePadua School, entered “Effects of Corrosion on the Strength of Metals.”

Hunckler and Twaddle advanced to the National Junior Science and Humanities competition held in San Diego April 27-30.

Grant deadline July 1

HUNTINGTON — The deadline for applying for 2017 grants from the John Joseph Sigstein Foundation is July 1.

Since their order’s founding in 1922 by Father John Joseph Sigstein, Our Lady of Victory missionary sisters have been dedicated to living the mission of Jesus. They proclaim the Word of God, foster justice, stand in solidarity with those living in poverty and oppression, and promote the development of leaders. The John Joseph Sigstein Foundation was created to offer grants to organizations that will extend their approach to mission.

Victory Noll sisters have served people in mission centers across the United States, and they continue to have a presence in these areas. The foundation was established to promote and sustain the mission of God according to the charism of Our Lady of Victory missionary sisters in solidarity with all persons, especially those living in poverty and oppression.

The grant process for 2017 is underway and applications are currently being accepted. Organizations applying for a grant must have 501(c)(3), or equivalent, status and be geared toward effecting systemic change.

Characteristics on which programs eligibility for funding will be judged include: promoting justice for those living in poverty and oppression; empowering persons to contribute to a more just and peaceful society; protecting and sustaining the environment, God’s creation; and contributing to the well-being of families.

The foundation is not intended to fund such things as scholarships, building projects, medical programs, existing well-funded organizations, foreign organizations and direct service programs.

Grant applications are available for download at www.olvm.org/jjsfoundation. For more information, check the website or contact the foundation by email at jjsfoundation@olvm.org, or by regular mail at John Joseph Sigstein Foundation, P.O. Box 109, Huntington, IN 46750-0109.