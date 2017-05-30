Around the Diocese: June 4, 2017

Mornings of reflection for liturgical ministers

The diocesan Office of Worship will host two “Mornings of Reflection” for liturgical ministers on Saturday, June 24, at two times and locations.

• Fort Wayne area: 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4916 Trier Rd., Fort Wayne

• South Bend area: 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., at St. Joseph Church, 225 S. Mill Street, Mishawaka

Led by diocesan seminarians, these events can serve as an annual retreat for diocesan extraordinary ministers and lectors; although everyone is welcome to attend. They are free of charge, but preregistration through the diocese is necessary. The registration form can be downloaded at the Office of Worship trainings and retreats web page, http://www.diocesefwsb.org/Trainings-And-Retreats.

Saint Mary’s College announces Lumen Christi recipient

NOTRE DAME — Saint Mary’s College proudly announced last week that Yaqi Song, an art major from China, was honored with the 2017 Lumen Christi Award at Commencement on Saturday, May 20. Three seniors are honored each year as exceptional representatives of their graduating class. As the valedictorian reflects the mind and the Outstanding Senior embodies the heart of the class, the Lumen Christi Award recipient represents its soul.

The Lumen Christi is the highest student honor at Saint Mary’s, awarded to the senior who stands out as an outstanding woman of faith. The recipient is traditionally someone who has excelled in leadership and loyalty to Saint Mary’s and whose presence has had a profound effect on the college community. His or her name is not revealed until the name is read at commencement.

Song was surprised to receive the award. She said, “The Lumen Christi Award is such a great honor. When I heard my name, I was so surprised to the point where I could hear my heart beating loudly.”

According to her award citation, Song found time to be a grader in the math department, teaching assistant for modern languages, volunteer at the Early Learning Center and the art editor of Chimes magazine.

Song has been deeply involved in clubs and activities that have promoted diversity and provided valuable experiences that engaged the faculty, staff and students. One of her nominators wrote, “her interest in social justice with multicultural groups and involvement in the Intercultural Leadership program has deepened her understanding of the ethical and spiritual dimensions of leadership, developed her intellectual maturity and comfort level dealing with differences, and empowered her to be an effective leader in an interconnected world.”

Song expressed her gratitude to the Saint Mary’s and her family. “During these four years, I have been constantly supported and encouraged by the amazing faculty and staff, as well as my lovely friends and family. I am thankful that I am now confident enough to express myself, my understandings of the world, and everything I have learned from them,” she said. “Furthermore, I am incredibly grateful that Dr. Becker and Dr. Bentley from the Department of Chemistry and Physics inspired me to find a platform where being artistic and analytical at the same time is possible.”

New Evangelization Summit plans follow-up gathering

FORT WAYNE/MISHAWAKA — A follow-up gathering for the New Evangelization Summit will be on Wednesday, June 14. from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Archbishop Noll Center, 915 S. Clinton St., in Fort Wayne and at St. Monica Catholic Church, 222 W. Mishawaka Ave., in Mishawaka.

The opportunity is offered to share ideas on how to engage parishioners and evangelize within parish boundaries and will include discussion on takeaways from the summit, best practices and strategic planning. Everyone is welcome to come — whether you attended the summit or just want to find out how to implement changes in your parish community that will make a difference.

Thirty parishes from the diocese participated in this summit this year. If there is a parish or two who wish to host next year, the Secretariat for Evangelization will strive to have a representative from every parish in attendance. For more on how the Secretariat for Evangelization works with individuals, parishes and ministries contact Allison Sturm at 260-399-1452 or asturm@diocesefwsb.org

Introduction to the creeds

FORT WAYNE/SOUTH BEND —This unit of the Education for Ministry Basic Certification program will walk through and explain the doctrines present in the Apostles’ Creed and Nicene Creed. Particular attention will be given to the Trinitarian and Christological doctrines of the Catholic Church. Class will be held Monday, June 19 through Thursday, June 22 from 9-11:30 a.m. with Meg Hanlon as the instructor at the Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, 915 S. Clinton St., in Fort Wayne.

In South Bend the class will be held Monday, June 26 through Thursday, June 29 from 9-11:30 a.m. at Saint Joseph High School, 453 N. Notre Dame Ave., in South Bend with Harry Verhiley as as the instructor.

To register visit www.diocesefwsb.org/Education-for-Ministry-Program by Wednesday, June 14, or the first 50 registered participants. Contact Janice Martin at jmartin@diocesefwsb.org or call 260-399-1411 for information.

Introduction to ecclesiology

FORT WAYNE/SOUTH BEND — This unit of the Education for Ministry Basic Certification Program will present the mystery of the church as she has been revealed throughout salvation history, has been articulated in church teaching, and has been lived historically. Special emphasis will be placed on expounding upon the four marks of the church, the magisterium and the role of the church in the world. Class will be Monday, June 19 through Thursday, June 22 from 1-3:30 p.m. with Dr. Adam DeVille as the instructor at the Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, 915 S. Clinton St., in Fort Wayne.

In South Bend the class will be held Monday, June 26 through Thursday, June 29 from 1-3:30 p.m. with instructor Andrew Oross at Saint Joseph High School, 453 N. Notre Dame Ave.

To register visit www.diocesefwsb.org/Education-for-Ministry-Program by Wednesday, June 14, or the first 50 registered participants. Contact Janice Martin at jmartin@diocesefwsb.org or call 260-399-1411 for information.

Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center presents ‘United in Christ’ retreat

ANCILLA — Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center presents “United in Christ: Living as Missionaries of the Gospel,” on Monday, Aug. 14. Facilitated by Lindenwood Director Christopher Thelen, this day-long retreat takes place at Lindenwood from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT

In the Gospel, Christ calls his children to use the gifts he’s bestowed upon us for the glory of God’s kingdom. This retreat will engage participants age 18 and over to follow the call, become more fully engaged in the mission of Christian vocation, and personally encounter Christ through God’s people by using the gifts God has bestowed upon them to build and glorify God’s kingdom.

The retreat cost is $35 per person and includes lunch and refreshments. Participants are encouraged to bring a Bible and a journal. For more information, contact Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center at 574-935-1780 or email lindenwood@poorhandmaids.org.

Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center, part of The Center at Donaldson, is a ministry of The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.

Christian Leadership Award Winners

FORT WAYNE — The Father Solunus Casey Society awards a Christian Leadership Award to the top male and female from Bishop Dwenger and Bishop Luers high schools. From Bishop Dwenger are Bridget Breckler and Kevin LaMaster, left. From Bishop Luers are Jacob Schmitz and Olivia Koob. The young adults have shown the ability to live their Catholic faith through action and prayer.