St. Dymphna, patron saint of mental health

By Ron Busch

Catholic tradition promotes saints for various devotions and in support of numerous causes. These include the feast of St. Dymphna, known for miracles involving mental health, anxieties and general mental wellness and well-being. Historically, St. Dymphna has been attributed to various miracles of healing for those suffering from mental illness.

In a world of stress and anxiety, St. Dymphna can be a source of inspiration and devotion. Many have invoked her name and intercession for friends and family in need of healing from mental illness, as well as the stresses and anxieties of day-to-day living.

For those who live in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, the National Shrine of St. Dymphna at St. Mary Catholic Church in Massillon, Ohio, 55 miles south of Cleveland and 120 miles north of Columbus, at 206 Cherry Road NE, can be a day trip.

The Feast Day of St. Dymphna is May 15, which falls on a Monday this year. St. Mary Church will celebrate a special Mass that day in her honor. Further information on the Mass and on devotions to St. Dympha may be found on the website: www.natlshrinestdymphna.org.

Many people today have a relative or friend suffering from mental illness or from the stress and anxiety brought about by modern life. Perhaps the need is very personal. St. Dymphna represents a special devotion of help for those in such need.

Prayer in honor of

St. Dymphna

Lord Jesus Christ, You have willed that St. Dymphna should be invoked by thousands of clients as the patroness of nervous and mental disease and have brought it about that her interest in these patients should be an inspiration to and an ideal of charity throughout the world. Grant that, through the prayers of this youthful martyr of purity, those who suffer from nervous and mental illness everywhere on earth may be helped and consoled. I recommend to You in particular, (name). Be pleased to hear the prayer of St. Dymphna and of your Blessed Mother. Give those whom I recommend the patience to bear their affliction and resignation to do Your divine will. Give them the consolation they need and especially the cure they so much desire, if it be Your will. Through Christ, our Lord. Amen.