Special Holy Week events

Click here for the story on the Seven Churches Pilgrimage

Click here for the story on Tenebrae

In parishes throughout the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend this week, additional prayer times, reflections and blessings are scheduled so that parishioners and visitors may enter deeply into the holiness of the Sacred Triduum.

In addition to Triduum services, the following are scheduled. Today’s Catholic wishes everyone a blessed celebration of this holy season.

St. John the Evangelist, Goshen

Good Friday: 11:30 a.m., Stations of the Cross in English; 6 p.m., Viacrucis (Live reenactment of Our Lord’s Passion)

Holy Saturday: 11 a.m., Blessing of Easter baskets

St. Stanislaus, Bishop and Martyr, South Bend

(All ceremonies in Latin, except for Stations, according to the liturgical books in force in 1962.)

Holy Thursday: 7 p.m., Sung Mass of the Lord’s Supper, with no washing of the feet; Adoration until midnight

Good Friday: 7 p.m., Stations of the Cross

Holy Saturday: 9:15 p.m., Sung Mass

Easter morning: 7:30 a.m., Sung Mass with schola; 9-10 a.m., confessions; 10 a.m. Sung Mass with mixed choir

St. Thomas the Apostle, Elkhart

Holy Thursday: Eucharistic Adoration following 8 p.m. Mass until 10 p.m.

Good Friday: 4-5:30 p.m., reconciliation; 7 p.m., Stations of the Cross

Holy Saturday: 9-10 a.m., reconciliation; followed by Blessing of Easter baskets and foods

Queen of Angels, Fort Wayne

Wednesday of Holy Week: 7 p.m., Tenebrae Service

Holy Thursday: Confessions: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Good Friday: 2-4 p.m., confessions; 6:15 p.m., Mary Hilger live chalk drawing; 7 p.m., Stations of the Cross

Queen of Peace, Mishawaka

Friday, April 7: 6-8 p.m, Shroud of Turin Replica Exhibit

Saturday, April 8: 2-7 p.m., Shroud of Turin Replica Exhibit

Palm Sunday: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shroud of Turin Replica Exhibit; 1 p.m., Shroud of Turin presentation; 5 p.m., Vespers

Holy Thursday: 8 p.m., confession/Adoration; 10 p.m., Compline

Good Friday: 3:30 p.m., confessions; 7 p.m., Tenebrae Service

St. Charles Borromeo, Fort Wayne

Holy Thursday: 8:30 p.m., confessions

Good Friday: 2 p.m. confessions; 3:30 p.m., Stations with confessions after; 7:30 p.m., Stations with confessions after

The church will be open for quiet prayer, day and night, throughout the Triduum.

St. John the Baptist, New Haven

Holy Thursday: 8-10 p.m., Adoration

Good Friday: 7 p.m., Stations of the Cross

Holy Saturday: 1 p.m., Blessing of Easter food

Christ the King, South Bend

Tuesday: 7-8 p.m., confessions

Wednesday: 6-8 p.m., confessions

Holy Thursday: 9-10 a.m., confessions; 8:15-10 p.m., eucharistic Adoration (Holy Cross Chapel); 10 p.m., Night Prayer (Holy Cross Chapel)

Good Friday: 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer; 3 p.m., Divine Mercy Novena (Holy Cross Chapel); 7 p.m., Stations of the Cross

Holy Saturday: 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer; 1 p.m., Food blessing; 3 p.m., Divine Mercy Novena (Holy Cross Chapel)

St. Adalbert, South Bend

Holy Thursday: 7 p.m., Vigil at the altar of repose until 9 p.m.

Holy Saturday: 1 p.m., Blessing of food for Easter;

St. Casimir, South Bend

Holy Thursday: 6:30 p.m., Vigil at the altar of repose until 9 p.m.

Holy Saturday: 11 a.m., Blessing of food for Easter

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Monday: 9:30 a.m., noon, 5:45-6:15 p.m. and 7 p.m., confessions

Tuesday: Noon-12:30 p.m., 1:30-2 p.m., 3:30 p.m,, confessions

Wednesday 9:30 a.m., confessions

Holy Thursday: 10 a.m., confessions; 10 a.m., Way of the Cross; 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., confessions; 8 p.m.

Good Friday: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., confessions

Holy Saturday: 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., confessions

St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne

Good Friday: 9 p.m., Tenebrae Service — musical meditation on the seven last words of Christ on the Cross

Holy Saturday: 10 a.m., Blessing of Easter baskets and food at the church.