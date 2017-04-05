Special Holy Week events
In parishes throughout the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend this week, additional prayer times, reflections and blessings are scheduled so that parishioners and visitors may enter deeply into the holiness of the Sacred Triduum.
In addition to Triduum services, the following are scheduled. Today’s Catholic wishes everyone a blessed celebration of this holy season.
St. John the Evangelist, Goshen
Good Friday: 11:30 a.m., Stations of the Cross in English; 6 p.m., Viacrucis (Live reenactment of Our Lord’s Passion)
Holy Saturday: 11 a.m., Blessing of Easter baskets
St. Stanislaus, Bishop and Martyr, South Bend
(All ceremonies in Latin, except for Stations, according to the liturgical books in force in 1962.)
Holy Thursday: 7 p.m., Sung Mass of the Lord’s Supper, with no washing of the feet; Adoration until midnight
Good Friday: 7 p.m., Stations of the Cross
Holy Saturday: 9:15 p.m., Sung Mass
Easter morning: 7:30 a.m., Sung Mass with schola; 9-10 a.m., confessions; 10 a.m. Sung Mass with mixed choir
St. Thomas the Apostle, Elkhart
Holy Thursday: Eucharistic Adoration following 8 p.m. Mass until 10 p.m.
Good Friday: 4-5:30 p.m., reconciliation; 7 p.m., Stations of the Cross
Holy Saturday: 9-10 a.m., reconciliation; followed by Blessing of Easter baskets and foods
Queen of Angels, Fort Wayne
Wednesday of Holy Week: 7 p.m., Tenebrae Service
Holy Thursday: Confessions: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Good Friday: 2-4 p.m., confessions; 6:15 p.m., Mary Hilger live chalk drawing; 7 p.m., Stations of the Cross
Queen of Peace, Mishawaka
Friday, April 7: 6-8 p.m, Shroud of Turin Replica Exhibit
Saturday, April 8: 2-7 p.m., Shroud of Turin Replica Exhibit
Palm Sunday: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shroud of Turin Replica Exhibit; 1 p.m., Shroud of Turin presentation; 5 p.m., Vespers
Holy Thursday: 8 p.m., confession/Adoration; 10 p.m., Compline
Good Friday: 3:30 p.m., confessions; 7 p.m., Tenebrae Service
St. Charles Borromeo, Fort Wayne
Holy Thursday: 8:30 p.m., confessions
Good Friday: 2 p.m. confessions; 3:30 p.m., Stations with confessions after; 7:30 p.m., Stations with confessions after
The church will be open for quiet prayer, day and night, throughout the Triduum.
St. John the Baptist, New Haven
Holy Thursday: 8-10 p.m., Adoration
Good Friday: 7 p.m., Stations of the Cross
Holy Saturday: 1 p.m., Blessing of Easter food
Christ the King, South Bend
Tuesday: 7-8 p.m., confessions
Wednesday: 6-8 p.m., confessions
Holy Thursday: 9-10 a.m., confessions; 8:15-10 p.m., eucharistic Adoration (Holy Cross Chapel); 10 p.m., Night Prayer (Holy Cross Chapel)
Good Friday: 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer; 3 p.m., Divine Mercy Novena (Holy Cross Chapel); 7 p.m., Stations of the Cross
Holy Saturday: 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer; 1 p.m., Food blessing; 3 p.m., Divine Mercy Novena (Holy Cross Chapel)
St. Adalbert, South Bend
Holy Thursday: 7 p.m., Vigil at the altar of repose until 9 p.m.
Holy Saturday: 1 p.m., Blessing of food for Easter;
St. Casimir, South Bend
Holy Thursday: 6:30 p.m., Vigil at the altar of repose until 9 p.m.
Holy Saturday: 11 a.m., Blessing of food for Easter
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Monday: 9:30 a.m., noon, 5:45-6:15 p.m. and 7 p.m., confessions
Tuesday: Noon-12:30 p.m., 1:30-2 p.m., 3:30 p.m,, confessions
Wednesday 9:30 a.m., confessions
Holy Thursday: 10 a.m., confessions; 10 a.m., Way of the Cross; 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., confessions; 8 p.m.
Good Friday: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., confessions
Holy Saturday: 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., confessions
St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne
Good Friday: 9 p.m., Tenebrae Service — musical meditation on the seven last words of Christ on the Cross
Holy Saturday: 10 a.m., Blessing of Easter baskets and food at the church.