New record set by 30th Annual Bishop’s Appeal

By Jeff Boetticher

The 2016 Annual Bishop’s Appeal, “Blessed are the Merciful,” was a tremendous success. For the third consecutive year, the appeal set a new diocesan record for total dollars donated. This year $6,869,097 in support was generated, surpassing last year’s effort of $6,721,656. The 2016 appeal reached 132 percent of its budgeted goal, resulting in more than $1.6 million dollars being returned to the 83 parishes of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades stated: “The generosity of the faithful in our diocese in the Annual Bishop’s Appeal is a testament to their faith and love for God and His Church. I am very grateful for the sacrifices of so many to ensure that the ministries and good works of our diocese continue. I thank everyone for their support and generosity this past year.”

The Annual Bishop’s Appeal is conducted in order to support the various offices and ministries of the diocese. It constitutes an extremely vital support, without which these offices and ministries would no longer be able to provide services that ultimately benefit and serve all the parishioners of the diocese. Above is a general overview of how the 2016 Annual Bishop’s Appeal funds will be utilized.

Jeff Boetticher is the director of development for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.