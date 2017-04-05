Diocese approves 11 Parishes-in-Need grants

The Annual Bishop’s Appeal of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend includes a funding program to assist less affluent parishes. A Parishes-in-Need Fund Committee met recently to review parish requests for financial assistance of church projects. The committee recommended a total of $200,190 be granted to 11 parishes for essential projects, enabling them to arrive at a more stable existence. Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades approved the grants.

According to Msgr. Robert Schulte, vicar general of the diocese, although the diocese cannot meet every request submitted by the parishes, the nature of each request is carefully considered “in light of the total needs and financial resources of the parish as well as the other parishes in the diocese requesting funding assistance. If all or part of a request cannot be met, often the committee will recommend the parish apply to another fund of financial resource in the diocese or community, or seek other alternatives,” he added.

Some funds usually remain in the account for use throughout the year by parishes when a new need arises. If all the money is not used in 2017, it will be carried over and allocated to next year’s Parishes-in-Need fund.

“Hopefully, this money will strengthen these parishes financially, increase their outreach and improve their ability to do the work of Christ,” Bishop Rhoades has said of Parishes-in-Need grants in the past.

This year’s allocation of Parishes-in-Need funding brings the total amount granted to $6,225,101 during the 30 years of the Annual Bishop’s Appeal.

This year’s dispersion and the primary parish projects are:

Fort Wayne

Queen of Angels — $8,400 to repair and replace sidewalks

St. Joseph — $25,000 for a security system for the school

St. Lawrence Friary — $25,800 to replace water heater and boiler, and for plumbing work

South Bend

Corpus Christi — $20,000 to replace fire alarm system in the school

Holy Cross — $15,000 to repair walls and ceilings in classrooms damaged by water

St. Adalbert — $18,000 for installation of a new HVAC system for the school

St. Anthony de Padua — $20,000 to install a new roof on the school

St. Anthony de Padua — $1,000 to replace two drinking fountains in the school

St. John the Baptist — $27,400 for new lighting system in the church

St. Patrick — $12,850 to update electrical work

Area

St. Monica, Mishawaka — $26,740 to replace and repair multiple sills on stained glass windows in the church