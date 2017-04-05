Around the Diocese: April 9, 2017

Commission approves USF as “teach out” institution

FORT WAYNE — On March 27, the Higher Learning Commission approved the University of Saint Francis as a “teach out” institution for students from Saint Joseph’s College in Rensselaer.

As a teach out institution, the University of Saint Francis is committed to helping SJC students who are projected to graduate no later than Aug. 1, 2018. USF will provide equivalent courses so these students can graduate on time in their degree programs, and will also work to match their previous SJC financial aid packages.

In addition, USF is providing a generous transfer and financial aid package to students who need to transfer from SJC but do not qualify for teach out status. Freshman students who are already admitted to SJC for the fall 2017 semester are also encouraged to apply online as USF offers competitive scholarship aid to incoming freshmen.

More details about participating in the USF/SJC teach out program are available at go.sf.edu/sjc-teachout. Students and families looking for additional information may also contact USF Enrollment Services at admiss@sf.edu or call 260-399-8000.

St. Charles Borromeo engineering fair winners

FORT WAYNE — Several students at St. Charles Borromeo School, Fort Wayne, were placement winners in the Northeast Indiana Regional Science and Engineering Fair Saturday, March 18, at IPFW.

Ellie Schreck, grade four, was awarded third place in the elementary division for her project, “What is the Most Effective Sunscreen?”

David Thurber, grade 4, achieved second place and will represent St. Charles in the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair in Indianapolis on April 1. His project title is, “How Does Weight Affect a Pinewood Derby Car?”

In the junior division, Zachary Schubert, grade seven, was honored with a second place. He will also represent St. Charles in the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair. Zack also received many other awards for his project on “Blood Glucose vs. Breath Acetone”: an Isaac Knapp District Dental Society monetary award, Northeast Indiana Optometric Society monetary award,

Northeast Indiana Veterinary Medical Association monetary award, Science and Regulatory Consultants monetary award and a nomination to compete in the 2017 Broadcom Masters.

Tours of the Archbishop Noll Catholic Center enlighten

Two groups of Catholic school students from within the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend visited the Archbishop Noll Catholic Center in downtown Fort Wayne, the week of March 27. The Archbishop Noll Center houses the Office of the Bishop, diocesan offices and ministries, Catholic Charities, Cathedral Museum and the Cathedral Bookstore.