Around the Diocese: April 23, 2017

LaMaster earns Eagle Scout rank

FORT WAYNE — Kevin LaMaster of Troop 451, chartered by St. Jude Church, has earned the honor of becoming an Eagle Scout, the highest advancement rank in Scouting. Only about 5 percent of Boy Scouts attain this prestigious honor.

LaMaster’s Eagle Scout project included over 216 service hours for Acres Land Trust. He led a crew of scouts and friends to clear roughly 5,000 feet of trail for the Heinzerling Family Five Points Nature Preserve, located northeast of Huntertown. He also planned, developed and led the construction and installation of a hand-lettered wooden sign for the entrance to the preserve. Along with his many scouting activities, he earned 28 merit badges.

At his Court of Honor on Sunday, April 9, LaMaster thanked his family and the many leaders and volunteers who helped him achieve his goal of becoming an Eagle. He shared with his fellow scouts how the additional commitment and sacrifice to reach this rank is worth the effort because of the emphasis on character development, leadership and service.

LaMaster started in the scouting program 12 years ago as a Tiger Cub Scout. The son of John and Laura LaMaster, he is a senior at Bishop Dwenger High School, ranking sixth in his senior class. He is a National Merit Scholar and will be awarded the Father Solanus Casey Vocation Society Christian Leadership Award on Friday, April 21. He will major in actuarial science at Purdue University in the Honors College this fall.

USF 5K to help Haiti orphans

FORT WAYNE — Students from the University of Saint Francis are holding a 5K run/walk and silent auction on Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. in the Hutzell Center on the USF campus, 2701 Spring St., to raise funds to support orphaned children in Haiti. The Formula for Life 5K is open to all levels of runners and walkers, and families are welcome. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Orphanage in Haiti.

The fee to participate is $15, and attendees can enjoy live music by Hubie Aschraft. Register at runreg.com or email Dr. Amy Obringer ataobringer@sf.edu for a registration form. Anyone who attends or participates can bid on a variety of silent auction items.

Formula for Life was created by USF graduate Cortney Shepard after a mission trip to the Dominican Republic in 2007, where she encountered newborns and infants in dire need of nutrition. Deeply moved by the experience, she began raising funds to send infant formula to Haiti, where even more children were in need. Her work gained momentum on the USF campus and evolved into a university-wide campaign named Formula for Life.

Winner announced in logo design contest

DONALDSON — MoonTree Studios announces a winner in the “Hoot with the Owls; Run with the Chargers” logo design contest: Alyssa Jeane Reese.

Entries were judged on relevance, originality and aesthetic quality, and those who participated were asked to focus on creating a design that would capture the creative spirit of MoonTree Studios and the excitement and verve of Ancilla College Cross Country.

Reese is a Plymouth native who has always loved storytelling and art. She is a former Ancilla College student and MoonTree Studios summer intern. Her logo design will be used on T-shirts and promotional materials for the Hoot with the Owls; Run with the Chargers cross-country 5K fun run/walk to be held the evening of Saturday, Oct. 7.

For information visit MoonTreeStudios.org or call MoonTree Studios at 574 935-1712.

Evangelium Vitae Medal awarded to Jerome Lejeune Foundation

NOTRE DAME — The Notre Dame Center for Ethics and Culture will present the 2017 Notre Dame Evangelium Vitae Medal to the Jerome Lejeune Foundation, with a Mass celebrated by Bishop Kevin Rhoades and a banquet on April 29. The Jerome Lejeune Foundation was established in 1996 to continue the work of its namesake, Professor Jerome Lejeune.

The Evangelium Vitae Medal is the nation’s most important lifetime achievement award for heroes of the pro-life movement, honoring individuals whose efforts have served to proclaim the Gospel of Life by affirming and defending the sanctity of human life from its earliest stages.

For more information and to RSVP, visit: http://ethicscenter.nd.edu/events.