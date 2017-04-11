Around the Diocese: April 16, 2017

St. Vincent de Paul Society fundraising event April 19

SOUTH BEND — The St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph County 2017 Legacy Dinner and Vinnie’s Runway will take place Wednesday, April 19, at the Hilton Garden Inn Gillespie Conference Center, where eight community members will walk the runway to raise funds for the society’s programs.

Now in its third year, Vinnie’s Runway is a peer-to-peer event. Each year, a select group of community members and partners commit to raising $5,000 each in support of the society and its mission to serve the poor. On the evening of the Legacy Dinner, these “Vinnies” rock the runway, modeling clothing from the St. Vincent de Paul Stores. The person who raises the most is crowned the winner.

This year the runway features Chris Karam, president of the Mishawaka Medical Campus of Saint Joseph Health Systems; Leo J. and Leo E. Priemer of Edward Jones; Indiana Beverage’s Pat Flynn; and the St. Vincent de Paul junior leaders, as well as community members Mary Harding, Hugh and Judy Kuzmich, Jennifer Probst and Stephanie Larimore.

Over the last two years, Vinnie’s Runway has raised more than $100,000 to help the St. Vincent de Paul Society provide food, clothing, furniture, financial assistance and educational resources to those in need in St. Joseph County.

The campaign is open to the public; however, the event is ticketed. Tickets are $125 and may be purchased online at http://legacy2017.causevox.com/. To support any of the Vinnies, visit www.vinniesrunway.causevox.com or send a check to 520 Crescent Ave. in South Bend. For more information contact St. Vincent de Paul Society Development Coordinator Stephanie Kennedy at (574) 234-6000 ext. 12127, or at Stephanie.kennedy@svdpsb.org.

Ancilla College transfer program established

DONALDSON — Ancilla College has established a groundbreaking program to aid Ancilla graduates in transferring to four-year institutions. The Ancilla College Transfer Program, which became operational March 16, will have a profound effect on the ability of Ancilla College graduates to smoothly transfer to four-year institutions. To launch the Ancilla College Transfer Program, Ancilla College hosted a Transfer Day that brought 15 four-year institutions to campus to advise students on their transfer procedures. Ancilla has close and collaborative transfer relationships with 27 total institutions

In many cases, those relationships involve formal agreements to engage in early and collaborative advising. For all institutions, Ancilla maintains direct advising contacts, which allows students to begin planning their four-year program, which includes a sequence of Ancilla College courses, along with the courses required for a baccalaureate degree. Baccalaureate institution advisors will determine which Ancilla courses meet baccalaureate degree requirements.

An additional key element of the Ancilla College Transfer program is a Memo of Collaboration, which spells out the collaborative responsibilities of Ancilla College and the partner four-year institution.

Sister Ilia Delio, Saint Mary’s Madelva lecturer

NOTRE DAME — The Saint Mary’s College Center for Spirituality is proud to announce that Sister Ilia Delio, OSF, will offer the college’s 32nd annual Madeleva Lecture. She currently holds the Josephine C. Connelly Endowed Chair in Theology at Villanova University. Her lecture, “A Hunger for Wholeness: Soul, Space, and Transcendence,” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in Carroll Auditorium, Madeleva Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

Delio is the author of 17 books, including “Making All Things New: Catholicity in the 21st Century” and “The Unbearable Wholeness of Being: God, Evolution, and the Power of Love.” Her work received the 2014 Silver Nautilus Book Award and a third-place Catholic Press Association Award for Faith and Science. Delio lectures nationally and internationally in the area of science and religion, with particular interests in evolution, ecology, and artificial intelligence.

The Center for Spirituality is honored to host Delio on campus to deliver this year’s Madeleva Lecture said Arlene Montevecchio, director of the Center for Spirituality.

“Ilia Delio is one of the foremost scholars on science, religion, and spiritual transformation,” Montevecchio said. “Her work as a Franciscan sister, spiritual retreat leader, and distinguished theologian situate her well in the tradition of the Madeleva lecture series and with the mission of Saint Mary’s College. We are delighted to welcome her to campus.”

For more information about the Madeleva Lecture, visit www.saintmarys.edu/Spirituality or call the Center for Spirituality at 574-284-4636.

Capella Artemisia to perform at The Center

DONALDSON — Capella Artemisia, an all-female ensemble from Bologna, Italy, presents “Invincible! 17th-Century Italian Nuns Sing of Virgins and Martyrs,” Saturday, April 29, in Ancilla Domini Chapel at The Center at Donaldson at 7 p.m. The free performance features music composed by Italian nuns of the 17th century and is dedicated to great women of the church. These women include Mary, Mother of Jesus; Mary Magdalene; Catherine of Alexandria; and the nuns of Italy who are too numerous to name and many of whom were martyred.

Since its inception in 1991, Cappella Artemisia has received critical and popular praise both for the rarity and originality of its repertoire and for the high quality of its performances. It has appeared at some of the most prestigious European and North American festivals of early music and its concerts and recordings have been broadcast on radios throughout Italy, Europe and North America.

Cappella Artemisia takes its name from the painter Artemisia Gentileschi, a striking figure in 17th-century Italy whose artistic accomplishments are beginning to be recognized. The group, under the direction of Candace Smith, performs works originally intended for and performed by the many talented women whose families consigned them to the convent — sometimes against their will — during the Baroque period.

The performance, which will be followed by refreshments, is free and open to the public. For more information contact Andrew Jennings, director of liturgy and music at The Center at Donaldson, at 574-935-1723, or email ajennings@poorhandmaids.org. The Center at Donaldson is sponsored by The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.

Holy Cross College names Father David Tyson, CSC, interim president

NOTRE DAME — The board of Holy Cross College has named Father David Tyson, CSC, interim president. Father Tyson succeeds Brother John Paige, CSC, who has begun a leave of absence before accepting a new assignment in Catholic higher education.

David Bender, chairman of the board of Holy Cross College, made the announcement following a meeting with board members.

“Father Tyson is a remarkable successor to Brother John Paige, who has led Holy Cross College as president since 2011,” Bender said. “Father Tyson has served Holy Cross College since 2014 as a trustee and will be able to lead with the benefit of his own talents as well as familiarity with the mission, programs, students, and staff of the school.”

Father David Tyson, CSC, is the St. André Bessette Director of Nonprofit Professional Development at Mendoza College, University of Notre Dame. A member of the Notre Dame class of 1970, he previously served at the university in a variety of positions on the staff and faculty in the 1970s and 1980s. He joined the Mendoza College faculty after completing graduate studies, where he served as an assistant and associate professor in the Department of Management. During that decade, he also served as executive assistant to the university president, Father Theodore Hesburgh, CSC, and as vice president for Student Affairs.

In 1990, he resigned from the university upon his election as the president of the University of Portland, a Holy Cross sister institution of Notre Dame. During his 13 years at Portland, Father Tyson oversaw a major expansion of the campus, a tripling of its endowment and improvement of the university’s regional and national standing. In 2003, he was elected the provincial superior of what was then called the Indiana Province of Holy Cross, the largest Holy Cross province in the world. He led the U.S. Province until the end of his term in 2012. He was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Notre Dame for his contributions to the University, the Congregation of Holy Cross and Catholic higher education.

That same year, the University of Portland awarded him its highest accolade, the Christus Magister Medal, for outstanding service to the University and Catholic higher education in the United States. Over these years, he served on a variety of different boards, including Notre Dame’s Board of Fellows and Board of Trustees, the Air Force’s Board of Visitors of Air University. He has also received the highest civilian award, the Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, from the Department of the Army in providing guidance and support for military education in the context of a University.