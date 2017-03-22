Sixteen students from Bishop Dwenger High School participated in the Indiana Science Olympiad state finals on Saturday, March 18. Held on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington, 37 of the best teams from across the state were challenged in 23 events and four trial competitions.

The following Bishop Dwenger students won medals: Max DiFilippo and Patrick Morr, first place in tower construction and third place in electric vehicle; Nikki Gloudemans and Kyle Weingartner, first place in robot arm; and Laura Carroll and Cierra Stith, fifth place in ecology.

Additionally, DiFilippo and Morr received the 2017 Tom Sayrs Engineering Award for engineering excellence, exemplified by their outstanding tower construction. Their structure weighed 6.2 grams, the weight of two pennies’ and supported 15 kilograms, or 33 pounds. The award is accompanied by a $150 cash contribution to the Bishop Dwenger Science Olympiad team for use in future engineering projects.

Competing for Bishop Dwenger were seniors Laura Carroll, DiFilippo, Samuel Fair, Kevin LaMaster, Patrick Morr, Mike Voors and Kyle Weingartner; juniors Chino Eke, Nicole Gloudemans, Farrah Pilling and Ryan McArdle; sophomores Natalie Guisinger and Matthias Post; and freshman David LaMaster, Jacob Nicholson and Cierra Stith