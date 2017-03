More than 300 students in grades four through 12, from 27 diocesan schools and homeschool situations, combined their voices to form a Pueri Cantores (Latin for “young singers”) choir at a special Mass celebrated by Msgr. Robert Schulte on March 21, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne. The students were accompanied by organist Michael Dulac.

