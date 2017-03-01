Notre Dame choirs elevate cathedral Mass

By Ron Busch

Worshippers at the 5 p.m. Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne, Feb.25 were treated to angelic notes from the choir loft prior to and during the celebration, courtesy of the Notre Dame Handbell Choir and the Notre Dame Celebration Choir from the Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades presided at the Mass and welcomed the two groups that filled the cathedral with their refined, musical contribution to the liturgy. Rather than a performance, the choirs’ participated in the planned musical selections, accompanying the Mass from start to finish.

The Mass included a homily delivered by Bishop Rhoades, emphasizing the need to trust in God at all times. He reminded those present that the evening’s Gospel, Matthew 6:24-34, included six references by Jesus to the Disciples, exhorting them to not worry. Rather than stressing over money and material things, the Bishop reminded the faithful to “trust in God our Father, even in the smallest of things.” Jesus instructs us to seek first the kingdom of God, he added. “God is our rock and our refuge. He is truly our loving and merciful Father.”

The choir performed during the Responsorial Psalm, and as the Eucharist was distributed the Handbell Choir rang out the hymn “You Satisfy the Hungry Heart.” This was followed with the Celebration Choir and congregation joining together in the hymn “Eat this Bread.”

The celebration concluded with the song, “Praise the Lord! You Heavens Adore Him.”

The presence of the choirs, who had been invited to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception by the bishop seemed to create a very precious, meaningful and memorable worship experience for those present.