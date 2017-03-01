In MY diocese: St. Pius X, Granger and St. Adalbert, South Bend

Click here for St. Adalbert

Former St. Joseph’s Farm became St. Pius X Parish

By Claire Kenney

Just after crossing the state line from Michigan to Indiana, one comes across a parish that sits on Fir Road in Granger. With roots dating back to 1870, St. Pius X Catholic Church is home to over 10,000 registered parishioners.

The parish began at St. Joseph’s Farm in Granger, the farm that Father Edward Sorin, CSC, founder of the University of Notre Dame, shared with his Holy Cross brothers, sisters and fellow priests. The farm allowed the Holy Cross Order to serve the surrounding rural community. It was not until 1936 that the farm started to become unofficially referred to as a parish community, and 20 years passed before it officially became known as a parish. Since its formal establishment in 1956, the community has grown from 145 families to more than 3,100. In order to accommodate increasing interest from the surrounding community in joining the parish, St. Pius broke ground a few years ago to build a new church building scheduled to open next month.

St. Pius’ mission statement reads, “St. Pius X Catholic Church is a faith community that proclaims the Word of God and celebrates the Sacraments, with the Eucharist as the source and summit of our spiritual life. Our parish, rooted in Granger and part of the Diocese of Ft. Wayne-South Bend, invites everyone to respond to God’s call to salvation by developing a sense of Christian fellowship. This is done through life-long religious education and stewardship: calling all members to serve others, to share our blessings with those in need, and to promote Catholic social justice.”

Betsy Quinn, St. Pius director of stewardship and evangelization, has been in her position for about 15 years. In the role, she works to maintain a close community despite the continual growth of the parish.

“With over 3,100 parish families, we are challenged to maintain a tight-knit, family feel,” Quinn said. “Yet, by continually developing our stewardship efforts, in prayer, service and sacrificial giving, and a dedicated effort to parishioner engagement, we see parishioners becoming more spiritually committed people who are engaged in our faith community.”

Hundreds of St. Pius X parishioners share their gifts and talents every year for the benefit of both the St. Pius parish family as well as the larger community, she noted. “Thousands of hours of service are given by parishioners: They enhance the celebration of Mass, better the greater community through social outreach programs, form current and future generations in the faith through religious education programs, sponsor adults entering the church through the RCIA program, and assist homebound parishioners by bringing them the greatest gift of our Catholic faith, the body and blood of Jesus Christ.”

The parish has approximately 75 active programs and ministries, including Life Skills, Young Adults Group, Bible Study, Outdoor Gardening Ministry, Friends ‘N Stitches Ministry, Kids of the Kingdom Ministry, Art and Event Ministry, Children of St. Angela Merici and Bereavement Team.

Beth Murphy, a long-time parishioner and current kindergarten teacher at the parish school, is also actively involved in St. Pius’ Young Adults Group. The relationships cultivated through participation in the community have been formative to her faith life.

“I truly value the people I have met here at St. Pius,” Murphy said. “I started working at the school right after graduating from college in 2010. I believe the relationships I have built over the years, by being involved in various ministries, have helped me create a balanced adult faith life.”

Msgr. Bill Schooler and Father Bill Meininger — referred to as “Father Bill 1” and “Father Bill 2” respectively, and Deacon Lou Giovannini, serve the parish community.

Deacon Giovannini has only been at St. Pius for a few years, but feels very much a part of the community.

“St. Pius X is everything that I had hoped for in a parish new to me: warm, inviting, engaging and full of the love and spirit of Jesus Christ,” he said. “Under the leadership of Msgr. Bill Schooler and Father Bill Meininger, I have found a happy home, a prayerful community and a vibrant ministry!”

St. Pius X

52553 Fir Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

574-272-8462

Mass Times:

Sunday: 8, 10 a.m.; noon, 5 p.m.

Saturday: 5 p.m.

Weekday: 8:15 a.m. M-Th;

6:45 a.m. W-F; 6 p.m. T; 9 a.m. F

Reconciliation:

Saturday 8:30-9:30 a.m.;

3:30-4:30 p.m. or by appointment