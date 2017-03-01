Gift ideas for first communicants

By Barb Sieminski

It’s a milestone like no other in a young child’s life, and it means that a young person is growing up in the sanctity of the church. To celebrate the big day, most people want to give their children or grandchild something that will last a lifetime and that will make him or her smile proudly in remembrance of the big day.

Area gift stores offer many choices, but one might also consider opening a college account or buying some stock in the child’s name, with annual contributions from the donor taking place over the coming years.

For more tangible selections, Pat Harrington of All Saints Religious Goods in Fort Wayne recommends statues of Christ, children’s Bibles and saint books as good choices for first Communion gifts. When getting a Bible, consider making it even more special by having the front cover personalized in gold leaf with the child’s name.

“If you’re looking for one thing that is truly beautiful, it would be the tradition of giving a young lady her first miraculous medal for her first communion,” said Sue McFarland of Divine Mercy Gifts, South Bend.

Additional selections include religious jewelry, personalized religious picture frames that say “My First Holy Communion” and that will hold a photo of the child from the big day; or attractive music or jewelry boxes and first Mass books.

According to Kara Slocum, proprietor of Cathedral Bookstore, located in the Bishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne, the store is having its annual spring sale March 20-25, which means 20 percent off the entire purchase for first Communion shoppers.

“Jewelry is a favorite gift for little girls,” said Slocum. “Cross necklaces, rosary bracelet, cross earring and miraculous medal rings are big sellers. Rosaries for both boys and girls are very popular too — we sell them with small beads, ideal for a small child. They come in a variety of colors from black, olivewood and blue for the boys to the pink, purple, multicolored and even flower and butterfly-shaped beads for girls.

“We also have ties, gloves and veils,” said Slocum. “Other appropriate gift items we carry include missals and prayer books, wooden keepsake boxes and musical figurines.”

Another exceptional — and popular — gift idea, especially for a young child, is a glow-in-the-dark rosary that he or she can use as they lay in bed. These are a little more expensive than non-glow beads, but thoroughly enchant the children who receive them and encourage children to say the rosary.

A small wooden gift box for a child’s rosary is even more treasured if personalized with a Bible verse and the child’s name. The verse could say something like, “First Communion blessings for Samuel” followed by a simple Bible verse.

Parents and grandparents, consider buying a small, medium or large first Communion gift sack and wrapping paper to hold your gift. These, if not found locally, can be purchased online. And even though Christmas is a long way off, a personalized “My First Communion” ornament — available as a boy angel or girl angel — makes an unusual gift that the recipient will remember each Advent when decorating the tree.

Finally, one of the most priceless take-away moments of this big day is the use of a camera to photograph or videotape the big smiles and the actual event, and share it with family and friends.