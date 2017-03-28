Former Fort Wayne pastor dies

Father Simeon Cleves, OFM, former pastor at St. Theresa Parish in Fort Wayne, died Friday, March 24, at St. Margaret Hall, Cincinnati, Ohio. One of eight children of Edgar and Regina Cleves, Father Cleves was born in 1928 in Covington, Ky. He graduated from Covington Latin School and studied briefly at St. Francis Seminary in Cincinnati before entering the novitiate in 1946. After ordination in 1955, Father Cleves served as assistant pastor in Kansas City, Mo., and Lake Village, Ark., before being named pastor of Sacred Heart in Gallup, N.M. He ministered as pastor or assistant pastor in Missouri, Kansas, New Orleans, Fort Wayne and Louisville, Ky., before moving into hospital chaplaincy in Baton Rouge and at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, where he ministered for 17 years.

Father Cleves is survived by his brothers Edgar and Charles, and his sister, Sr. M. Jeanne Frances, SND, and many nieces and nephews.

The reception of his body was Tuesday, March 28, at 6 p.m. at St. Margaret Hall Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 7 p.m. Interment took place on Wednesday, March 29, at 10 a.m. in the friars’ plot at St. Mary Cemetery in St. Bernard, Ohio.