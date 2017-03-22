Around the diocese: March 26, 2017

Film features friars who serve society’s outcasts

NOTRE DAME — An eye-opening documentary featuring society’s forgotten poor and the Franciscan friars who live and work beside them in some of the world’s most desolate communities will be screened in the Browning Cinema at Notre Dame’s DeBartolo Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 2, at noon.

The screening of “Outcasts” will be followed by a conversation with Joseph Campo, cofounder and producer of Grassroots Films, and Father Leo Fisher, a Franciscan Friar of the Renewal. The event, sponsored by the Office of Human Dignity and Life Initiatives at Notre Dame’s McGrath Institute for Church Life, is free but tickets are required.

Tickets can be obtained at dpactickets.nd.edu at least 15 minutes prior to the screening. Filmgoers are invited to a pre-screening reception in the Debartolo Performing Arts Center at 11:15 a.m. immediately following the 10 a.m. Sunday Mass at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

For more information and to view the film’s trailer, visit icl.nd.edu/outcasts.

Bishop Luers student places at ISSMA

FORT WAYNE — Bishop Luers High School freshman Jessica Hartmus received a silver rating for her performance at the Indiana State School Music Association Solo and Ensemble contest. The state competition was held at North Central High School in Indianapolis on Feb. 25.

Sacred relics coming to St. John the Evangelist

GOSHEN — St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen, will present a teaching and exposition of sacred relics on Monday, March 27 at 7 p.m. Father Carlos Martins of Companions of the Cross will be present and teach about the holy objects. He will bring with him over 150 relics, some as old as 2,000 years. Among them will be relics of St. Maria Goretti, St. Therese of Lisieux (the “Little Flower”), St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Faustina Kowalska. In addition, there will be a portion of the veil of Our Lady, as well as one of the largest remaining pieces of the True Cross in the world.

Those in attendance will be able to examine and venerate each relic. In the church’s history many miracles and healings have been worked in the presence of relics, and many people have been healed. Articles of devotion (such as rosaries, holy cards, etc.), as well as pictures of ill friends and family members, may be brought and touched to the reliquaries as a means of intercession.

For more information visit www.treasuresofthechurch.com or call the St. John Parish Office at 574-533-3385.

Immigrant information session

KENDALLVILLE — On March 19, Catholic Charities’ Immigration Department will host an informative session for individuals and families in parishes and communities who may be personally affected by recent legislation regarding undocumented immigrants. The session will be held at Immaculate Conception church in Kendallville and will feature a presentation on recent changes in the system and how they may impact individuals living in the region. Catholic Charities’ Board of Immigration Appeals-accredited Immigration representative Luz Ostrognai will give the presentation and volunteer attorneys will be available afterward to provide basic legal assistance for issues related to power of attorney and guardianship.

The presentation will be in Spanish and attorneys will be available to assist in Spanish or English. Contact Catholic Charities at (260) 422-5625 with any questions or for further information.