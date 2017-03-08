Around the Diocese: March 12, 2017

Seminarians receive ministry of acolyte

ROME — On Feb. 26, His Excellency the Most Reverend David Kagan, Bishop of Bismarck, N.D., conferred the Ministry of Acolyte, in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, Pontifical North American College, Vatican City State, to 63 students, including Spenser Michael St. Louis of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

During the Mass, celebrated on the Eighth Sunday of Ordinary Time, Bishop Kagan reminded the second-year seminarians that their new responsibility of serving at the altar, their second-to-last step before being ordained priests, is one to be taken on with a spirit of humility. “Remember that your service is never to be about you … for the people of God whom you will serve look to you to model fidelity, devotion and humble joy in your service to Almighty God, and what a privilege you have in this vocation.”

The seminarians have two additional years of theological studies and spiritual formation before being ordained to the priesthood in their home dioceses.

As part of the rite, the bishop placed the paten, which contains the hosts for the celebration of Mass, in the hands of each candidate and said, “Take this vessel with bread for the celebration of the Eucharist. Make your life worthy of your service at the table of the Lord and of his Church.”

The Pontifical North American College serves as the American seminary in Rome.

St. Elizabeth plans men’s workshop

FORT WAYNE — All men — fathers, grandfathers, young men and others — are invited to a men’s workshop entitled: “Catholic Man: Who Are You and What Are You For?” on Thursday, March 16, from 7-9 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Hall. Information will also be provided about Fraternus, an intergenerational Catholic brotherhood with a mission of mentoring boys into virtuous Catholic men. The workshop will be led by Jimmy Mitchell, a dynamic speaker with a passion for the Catholic faith.

‘Created in God’s Image: A Pastoral Letter on the Sin of Racism and a Call to Conversion’

SOUTH BEND — In collaboration with the Catholic Social Teaching Ministry of St. Pius X Parish, Holy Cross Parish will host “Created in God’s Image: A Pastoral Letter on the Sin of Racism and a Call to Conversion” by Bishop Dale J. Melczek, retired Bishop of the Diocese of Gary, at Holy Cross School on Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The day will consist of shared reading of the document, prayerful reflection and discussion in small groups. Lunch will be provided. The day will conclude with 5 p.m. Mass.

There is no cost to participate but advance registration is required to Peter Stone by email at peterstone89@yahoo.com or phone at 574-703-7382.

Father Tolton

pilgrimage to Illinois

SOUTH BEND — Servant of God Father Augustus Tolton, the first recognizably black U.S. priest, was ordained in April 1886. He faced bitter racism with a loving, merciful heart.

Friday, March 31 through Saturday, April 1, the Tolton Society of St. Augustine Parish in South Bend will sponsor a two-day pilgrimage to Father Tolton historic sites in Quincy, Ill.

Following orientation, the group will leave St. Augustine’s no later than 9 a.m. Friday and arrive in Quincy by 2 p.m. (CST). It will return to South Bend by 10 p.m. Saturday. Along with a similar delegation from Chicago, pilgrims will learn and pray at the river crossing in Brush Creek, Mo., where Tolton’s family narrowly escaped slavery; at sites where he was baptized, raised and educated; at the spot where he pastored after his historic ordination; and at his holy grave site.

Reservations must be made in advance for $40, or $45 after March 17. Subsidized by the Tolton Society, this price includes van transportation to Quincy, hotel stay, expert tour guides, materials and snacks. Meals are on your own.

For information or to reserve seats, contact Annie Tardy, Tolton Society chairman, at ARTardy@hotmail.com or 574-707-1232.

Mass and Mingle to connect special needs and parishes

SOUTH BEND — Members of the Fort Wayne-area “Building Inclusive Parishes” grassroots movement are offering a Mass and Mingle hosted by St. Anthony de Padua Parish in South Bend on Thursday, March 23. Father Dave Ruppert will celebrate Mass at 5:30 p.m. with a light meal to follow. Members of Building Inclusive Parishes wish to connect with others who have a disability or have a loved one with special needs.

Topics to be discussed will include:

• What Building Inclusive Parishes has been doing and goals

• Positive examples of inclusion in parishes

• Concerns in parishes that need to be addressed

• Partnering with parish priests and staff to better meet the needs of parishioners

For information contact Allison Sturm at 260-399-1452 or asturm@diocesefwsb.org.

Lenten speaker series to begin

YODER — St. Aloysius Parish, 14623 Bluffton Rd., will offer a Lenten series each Wednesday during Lent. The rosary recited at 6 p.m. will be followed by Mass at 6:30 with a short talk after Mass.

On March 8, Laura Haiflich will speak on “Finding God’s Love in Suffering and Dying;” March 15, Father James Bromwich will speak on “The Human Person: Physician Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia;” March 22, Br. Pio Maria and Br. Bonaventure Maria will speak on “Redemptive Suffering;” March 29 Dr. Thomas McGovern, will speak on “The Christian Meaning of Human Suffering;” and April 5, Colin Andrews will speak on “Advanced Directives: Catholic Teaching on End of Life and Critical Health Care Decisions.”

Correction

In the March 5 issue of Today’s Catholic, the last name of Dr. Peter Casarella, professor of theology at the University of Notre Dame, was misspelled in the story “Candidates committed to Hispanic Diaconate Formation.” We deeply regret the error.