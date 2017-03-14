Around the Diocese: March 19, 2017

Disaster recovery grant awarded to local Catholic Charities office

SOUTH BEND — Catholic Charities USA has announced the award of a long-term, disaster-recovery grant to Catholic Charities Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend Inc., in the amount of $131,100. Thanks to the generosity of individuals and families from local parishes across the country who contributed to the second collection offered by The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, CCUSA is supporting CCFWSB as it continues to meet the needs of survivors from the August 2016 flooding in St. Joseph County.

On Aug. 15, 2016, a torrential storm released an unprecedented amount of rainfall in St. Joseph County and the South Bend area. Eight inches fell within three hours, followed by more rain overnight. The flooding impacted over 700 homes in the county and left a number of homes damaged. As a result, there are families who still have unmet needs. The primary activity of this grant is to provide long-term recovery services and disaster-related housing assistance. The highest priority will be to serve the elderly, those living with a disability, families with children and those living in unsafe housing condition as a result of the disaster.

Ancilla College partners with business administration program

DONALDSON — The University of Evansville Schroeder School of Business hosted an invitational orientation for four Ancilla College students and four staff members of Ancilla College Feb. 23- 24 on the University of Evansville campus. The University of Evansville Schroeder School of Business is the No. 1 business program in the country for small colleges.

The University of Evansville and Ancilla College have a formal collaborative agreement in support of Ancilla College students who complete an associate degree and wish to pursue a four-year degree.

The structure of the program is designed to give students real-world experience from the beginning of the program. Part of that structure involves creating a cohort of ambassadors who represent the program to companies as well as prospective students. Ancilla College will explore the development of a similar program with the Schroeder School of Business support.

One additional important potential benefit for Ancilla College students is the No. 1-ranked ranked study abroad program in the U.S. at its Harlaxton College in Grantham, England. Harlaxton is housed in a massive historic estate and hosts an extensive array of courses, often partnering with other colleges.

Ancilla College, founded in 1938 by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, is a two-year residential and commuter liberal arts college located near Plymouth. The school offers over two dozen associate degree programs. In the past two years, two new residence halls and a new dining hall have been constructed. Currently, the college has a diverse population of 560 students.

A soulful Stations of the Cross

SOUTH BEND — This contemporary and thought-provoking meditation combines the beautiful singing voice of Tina Jones with a spirit-filled narration. Each station is represented by real-life experiences and situations. This event will be Friday, March 24, at St. Augustine Church, 1501 W. Washington St., at 6:30 p.m. Preceeding the stations at 5:30 p.m. will be a free soup and salad dinner. A Soulful Stations of the Cross is sponsored by The Black Catholic Advisory Board of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. For information email clashe1952@hotmail.com.

Recital planned for Laetare Sunday

MISHAWAKA — Anne Fuchs, soprano and cantor at St. Bavo, and Joe Higginbotham will present a recital on Sunday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Bavo Church, 511 W. 7th St.. They will be joined by Jim Grondin on clarinet, Emilie Grondin on cello and Alexandra Van Nevel to perform the Ave Maria, some classical works and several new compositions. Admission is free.