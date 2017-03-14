Annual collection for Catholic Relief Services

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Next weekend, March 25 and 26, our diocese will be taking up The Catholic Relief Services Collection (CRSC). By participating in this collection, you are responding to Jesus in disguise in some of the most marginalized communities in our world. The CRSC provides services for immigrants, humanitarian aid in the wake of natural disasters, refuge for the displaced, and advocacy for peace and justice around the world. Let us join together in this collection to support those suffering and on the margins of society.

For example, in Niger, changes in climate in western Africa are adversely affecting poor and rural farmers. No matter how hard these farmers work, droughts are shortening the rainy season, leaving harvests too small to support families and communities. Your support of the CRSC is helping connect businesses that provide drought, resistant seeds to these communities. These new relationships are providing hope to these communities for a sustainable future.

Your support of this collection makes a difference for so many around the world. Please prayerfully consider how you can support the collection this year. If you want to learn more about the collection and the people who benefit, please visit www.usccb.org/catholic-relief.

Support the collection and answer the knock of Jesus in disguise.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend