Around the Diocese: March 5, 2017

St. John the Evangelist donation

GOSHEN — John Shafer, founder of Michiana Five for the Homeless, accepted a donation from Susan Woolley, representing St. John the Evangelist Church in Goshen, in early February. Parishioners donated approximately 45 gift cards to fast food restaurants, valued at a total of $435, so homeless residents of the area might be able to get in out of the cold for a hot meal or drink. In addition, approximately 67 pairs of socks, 12 pairs of gloves, 10 hats and miscellaneous coats, boots, sweaters were donated.

St. John’s Welcoming Committee sponsored the collection, conferring with Shafer to fill their greatest needs. For the past few years the St. John the Evangelist Welcoming Committee has sponsored a collection for the homeless each January. Past recipients have included Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network and the Bashor Children’s Home teen homeless shelter.

Holy Cross Sisters launch ’19:33 Offering’ Initiative

NOTRE DAME — In ongoing response to the needs of immigrants and refugees in many parts of the world, the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Cross is undertaking a new initiative called the “19:33 Offering.” The name of the initiative is inspired by the Bible’s Book of Leviticus: “When foreigners live with you in your land, do not mistreat them. You shall treat the foreigner who lives with you no differently than the citizens born among you; you shall love them as yourself; for you too were once foreigners in the land of Egypt. I, the Lord, am your God. – Leviticus 19:33-34

“In Leviticus 19:33, God commands us to love the stranger as we love ourselves, and to treat the stranger no differently than we treat the citizens born among us,” said Sister Sharlet Ann Wagner, CSC, a member of the General Council of the Sisters of the Holy Cross, who, with others on the leadership team, developed the 19:33 Offering initiative. She noted that the number 1933 has historical significance in the fight against religious-based persecution, as it was in that year that the first anti-Jewish laws were passed in Germany.

The Sisters of the Holy Cross will donate $1,933 to each of six organizations that serve immigrants and refugees, either through direct service to these vulnerable groups, or through pursuing legal challenges to unjust laws and practices. The six organizations are:

• Academy of the Holy Cross, Kensington, Md., a ministry of the congregation

• American Immigration Council, Washington, D.C.

• Council on American-Islamic Relations, Washington, D.C.

• Holy Cross Ministries of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, a ministry of the congregation

• International Refugee Assistance Project, New York City, N.Y.

• Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana, a ministry of the congregation

Center for Spirituality hosts lecture series

NOTRE DAME — Saint Mary’s College Center for Spirituality is proud to announce the speakers for the annual Endowed Spring Lecture Series titled, “Called to Intervene: Violence, Spirituality, and Solidarity.” The lectures, given by distinguished scholars from across the country, are free and open to the public.

“To Redeem the Soul of America: Toward a Moral Vision for a New Civil Rights Movement,” by Rev. Bryan N. Massingale, STD, professor of theological and social ethics, Fordham University, Wednesday, March 22, 7 p.m.

Madeleva Hall, Carroll Auditorium.

“Who Are My People?: Christianity, Violence, and Identity Politics in Sub-Saharan Africa,” by Emmanuel Katongole, Ph.D., associate professor of theology and peace studies, The Kroc Institute, University of Notre Dame, Thursday, March 30, 7 p.m., Student Center, Vander Vennet Theatre.

More information on the Center for Spirituality and lecture series can be found at https://www.saintmarys.edu/spiritual-life/center-for-spirituality/lectures-events.