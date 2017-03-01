Candidates and their sponsors stand as the candidates’ names are read aloud at St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend, during the Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion. The South Bend-area rites took place Sunday, Feb. 26, and will be followed by a Fort Wayne-area liturgy on Sunday, March 5. Also present at the rite were the unbaptized elect, who will receive baptism, confirmation, and the Eucharist during the Easter Vigil.

Photos by Kevin Haggenjos

