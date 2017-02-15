The Light Is On For You announced for diocese

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will again this year host a special Lenten opportunity to obtain the sacrament of reconciliation.

In addition to the penance services that will be scheduled in parishes some time during the 40-day period of atonement that is Lent, The Light Is On For You, a 14-county initiative, will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14. Eighty of the 81 parishes in the diocese will participate, with the exception of St. Pius X in Granger, due to parish construction. During this time, churches throughout the diocese will be open and prepared to receive those who either wish to make a confession or sit in quiet reflection.

For many Catholics, both those brought up in the church and those formerly of Protestant or non-Christian faiths, the sacrament of reconciliation can seem a bit frightening. For some it may have been a long time since they have made a confession; perhaps they struggle with disbelief, despair, human weakness, addictions or lingering resentment or grief. And yet, how wonderful it is to be freed from these chains.

The Lord is grateful for those who seek reconciliation with Him, which is why a particularly special invitation is extended for everyone to take advantage of The Light Is On For You. After all, this is the time for a New Evangelization, for proclaiming glad tidings anew. Jesus tells us, “Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest” (Mt 11:28) — which is the very essence of the Good News. Within the sacrament, Jesus, the most merciful, loving, forgiving God will be waiting.

Guides on how to make a good confession, examinations of conscience and prayers used during the Rite of Reconciliation will be available in the parishes for anyone unsure of how to participate in the sacrament.

All Catholics within the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend are encouraged to renew their relationship with the Lord by participating in The Light Is On For You, by going to confession and by reaching out and inviting others to come back home as well.

Those who wish to obtain the sacrament on March 14 but require special assistance to do so should contact Mary Glowaski of the Secretariat for Evangelization at mglowaski@diocesefwsb.org or 260-399-1458.

Visit www.diocesefwsb.org/light for additional resources.