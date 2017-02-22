Lenten lecture series The Book of Exodus: A Spiritual Journey at Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME — “Sin, Mercy, and the Vision of God in the Book of Exodus” will be presented by Professor John Cavadini as the first in a three-part Lenten lecture series that expounds on the spiritual, theological and liturgical themes in Exodus. The series begins Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. in the Eck Visitors Center.

The second lecture, “What Makes You Beautiful: The Aesthetic Pedagogy of the Book of Exodus” will be presented by Professor Leonard DeLorenzo and recounts the Hebrew people’s delivery from enslavement in Egypt and illumines the journey of the church and of each Christian through Lent to Easter and will take place Wednesday, March 22, at 7 p.m. in the Eck Visitors Center.

“Re-Creation and the Exodus: A Pattern of Liturgical Remembering,” will be presented by Professor Timothy O’Malley as the final lecture in the series and will expound on the spiritual, theological and liturgical themes in Exodus on Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. in the Eck Visitors Center at the University of Notre Dame. The lecture is free and open to the public. For more details, visit http://icl.nd.edu/events/exodus/