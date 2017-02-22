Fort Wayne-area young adult ministry welcomes Jen Kopecky

By Molly Wynen

“I view my role at the diocese as an opportunity to better serve our communities by connecting people, providing resources and establishing touch points to our Catholic faith for those that are seeking communion,” said Jennifer Kopecky, of her new position as coordinator of Young Adult and Campus Ministry in the greater Fort Wayne area. She has a deep passion for her faith and a great enthusiasm for the city of Fort Wayne — two qualities that will aid her in the task of connecting people with each other and with their faith.

Kopecky grew up in Fort Wayne, attending schools in the Southwest Allen system and graduating from Homestead High School in 2004. She went on to obtain an economics degree from Depauw University, where she also played basketball for two years, and an MBA from Indiana University. Currently she is furthering her education even more, studying for a master’s degree in public policy at IPFW. When she is not busy with work or school, Kopecky enjoys quality time with family and friends, watching college basketball and football and relaxing over brunch.

It was in college that Kopecky found her personal call to faith. Although she was baptized as an infant, she did not make the faith her own until later in life. She participated in the RCIA program and was confirmed at St. Jude Fort Wayne in 2009. Since then she has been actively working through various ministries to connect and support young people in faith.

“I am most interested in learning about the lived experiences of young people, sharing in their journey, and connecting their perspectives to our Catholic faith,” she said. Kopecky continues to live her life based on the idea of “pursuing sainthood” and hopes to help others to do so as well.

As someone who has moved several times, Kopecky understands on a personal level the disconnectedness that can come with a new place. Not knowing anyone or not having a place to go for fellowship can leave people alone or turning away from God. She wants to help create that open door for connection in her community, especially for newcomers. Luckily, Kopecky radiates excitement for her city and is eager to draw people there in communion. Among her friends and family Kopecky even describes herself as the “unofficial mayor of Fort Wayne” because of her exuberant promotion of the city. Although she has spent much of her life in Fort Wayne, there is still a lot to be learned of the area and what will be the most beneficial for connecting the community.

“I am in the discovery phase of my new role right now, trying to get sense of what’s currently available for young people and how I can best connect those that are moving to the area, or those that are looking to connect to their Catholic faith,” she said. To help with this discovery, Kopecky is eager to develop a young adult council that can help better serve our communities with their ideas and talents. She feels that with more people contributing, the training, service and formation aspects of the ministry can grow stronger and reach more people in the community.

“I am only one person; but with many hands to serve, we can accomplish so much!” Kopecky can be reached by phone at 260-422-4611 or email at jkopecky@diocesefwsb.org.