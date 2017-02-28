Theology on Tap – South Bend

2017 Winter Series: Catholic Adulting – The Struggle is Real



Susan and Paolo Carozza have been married for over 26 years and have five children ranging in age from 23 to 7. Susan left a career in development economics to be a stay-at-home mother, before becoming a middle school religion teacher at St. Pius X School in Granger. Paolo, a law professor and Director of the Kellogg Institute for International Studies at the University of Notre Dame, was recently appointed by Pope Francis to the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences. He also leads the local community of the Catholic ecclesial movement Communion and Liberation. They have lived in Europe and Latin America, and love cycling, hiking, cooking, gardening, art, music, and books of all kinds.



