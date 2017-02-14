Bishop appoints new director of Stewardship and Development

By Claire Kenney

Jeff Boetticher, former director of school financial assistance programs for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has been appointed by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades to serve as director of the Secretariat for Stewardship and Development. Boetticher’s professional background includes extensive and diverse experience in Catholic education. In the past, he served as director of Development and Alumni Relations and chief advancement officer for Saint Joseph High School in South Bend, associate director of the Alliance for Catholic Education Office of Educational Outreach at the University of Notre Dame, and assistant principal of Curriculum and Administration at Loyola College Preparatory High School in Shreveport, La.

While serving as chief advancement officer at Saint Joseph High School, Boetticher oversaw the development and funding strategy for the construction of the new high school. He coordinated the $38 million capital campaign for the project and was integral to both the project’s management and completion of the new campus in just 18 months.

“The $38 million Forward in Faith Campaign at Saint Joseph High School was the most transformative experience of my career,” Boetticher said in an interview with Today’s Catholic.

He went on to say that the success of the project demonstrated that seemingly impossible tasks can be accomplished through prayer, persistence and proper planning. He also expressed gratitude for the lessons learned and friendships formed through the experience.

The Secretariat for Stewardship and Development is a relatively new secretariat, created by Bishop Rhoades shortly after his installation as bishop of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend in 2010. Boetticher said that the previous director of the secretariat was part of his inspiration in accepting the job.

“…I have a great respect and admiration for Harry Verhiley, who previously had this position, and I wanted to make sure his legacy of good work was continued and strengthened,” he commented.

Boetticher also considers the position a vocation and a way to give back to his diocese.

“I view this position as a wonderful avenue to more fully serve Bishop Rhoades, our diocese, and the Lord,” he said. “I believe that stewardship is an important expression of our Catholic faith, and hopefully I can help the pastors of our diocese harvest the resources necessary to fulfill their visions for their individual parishes. “I’m looking forward to the new role and the new challenges of this position,” he said.

In his role, Boetticher will oversee major gifts for the diocese, continue to cultivate and solicit Scholarship Granting Organization of Northeast Indiana scholarship gifts, work to strengthen funding for seminarian education and grow participation in the Annual Bishop’s Appeal. He joins the directors of the Secretariat for Catholic Education, Secretariat for Evangelization and Special Ministries, Secretariat for Communications and Secretariat for Administrative Services, all of whom operate under the direction of the vicar general, Msgr. Robert Schulte, and Bishop Rhoades.