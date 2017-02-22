Around the Diocese: February 26, 2017

Schools reach out to SJC students

The University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne, and Marian University in Indianapolis are among the area colleges and universities reaching out to help those affected by the recently announced suspension of operations at Saint Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Ind.

In an attempt to assist as many students as possible and, in many cases, match their previous SJC tuition costs, USF is offering assistance through two special transfer awards designed specifically for Saint Joseph’s College students. These funds will be granted over and above the university’s existing transfer awards.

Marian University is offering what it calls a “seamless transfer process,” including financial assistance that will guarantee current students pay the same out-of-pocket tuition that they are paying currently.

Marian University will honor all transfer credits earned with a minimum grade of C-. It will also offer financial assistance guaranteeing that students pay the same out-of-pocket tuition costs that they are currently paying at Saint Joseph’s College. Marian University officials stated there will be a few exceptions, notably student-athletes and students receiving tuition remission.

Students receive Dwenger scholarships

FORT WAYNE — Bishop Dwenger High School is pleased to announce the results of the James E. Robinson ninth-grade Merit Scholarship Exam. The following eighth-grade students took part in this exam last December and will be awarded scholarships towards future attendance at Bishop Dwenger High School.

Those students are: Ellis Conrad, homeschooled; Andrew Filler, St. Jude; Jacob Schroeder, St. Elizabeth; Kate Rashevich, St. Charles; Grace Salzer, St. Charles; Sarah Cisz, St. Jude; Adam Yaggy, St. Jude; James Johnson, St. Vincent; Jack Knight, St. John, New Haven; Samuel Pesa, St. Charles; St. John, New Haven; and Angelina Musco, Queen of Angels.

St. Therese to offer parish mission

FORT WAYNE — St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, will hold a parish mission Sunday, March 5 through Wednesday, March 8.

The theme of the mission is “Be Thankful in All Things.” The four-evening event will feature local guest speaker Robert Rogers, faith-sharing talks, reconciliation and a closing Mass homily by Father Ben Muhlenkamp, pastor of St. Louis Besancon Parish, New Haven. Child care is available for children age 10 and under on March 5 and 6. Anyone needing transportation should call the parish office at 260-747-9139.

The mission will begin in the Parish Hall on Sunday evening with an opening prayer at 6:30 p.m., followed by a free soup entree. At 7:15 p.m., Rogers, founder of “Mighty in the Land Ministry,” will speak about “Being Thankful in All Things,” knowing God and living a life of no regrets with words and through original music at the piano.

On Monday at 7 p.m., three lay people will address the congregation with short, faith-sharing talks based on sacred Scripture. Each talk will be followed by an appropriate hymn. The evening will close with prayer.

On Tuesday a reconciliation service will be held by Father Lawrence Teteh, CSSp, pastor, at 7 p.m., followed by an opportunity for individual confession.

The parish mission will close on Wednesday with a Mass at 7 p.m. by Father Teteh, celebrant, Father Muhlenkamp, concelebrant.

High school theology institute

NOTRE DAME — Holy Cross College is now accepting registrations for its Saints & Scholars Summer Theology Institute for high school students. Participants can register for the week of July 16 or July 23. The program involves a small seminar experience in which youth choose one of seven tracks and explore how theology relates to public health, human rights, sustainability, media, science, sports or business. Each seminar is led by Holy Cross faculty and involves community-based learning experiences. Participants reside for the week on the Holy Cross campus. Total cost is only $225 for youth from the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. More information and registration is at www.hcc-nd.edu/ssi.

St. Pius X celebrates Catholic Schools Week

GRANGER — Deeply moved by the events of Dec. 15, when a fire at Holy Cross Catholic Church in South Bend did major damage to the food pantry of the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph County, Holy Cross Conference, Student Council members of St. Pius X School organized a food collection that continued during Catholic Schools Week to help restock the pantry for Holy Cross Church. When students learned that all food in the pantry was destroyed, including the recently collected Christmas food drive from students of Holy Cross Catholic School, they took action to help a neighbor. To date, St. Pius School students collected over 2,200 items of food.

While St. Pius students were primarily motivated by the desire to serve others in the community, a second motive encouraged action: a grade level competition. The grade-level that collected the most food was crowned the winner and received a special dress-down day.